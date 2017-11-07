I’m ill, but not a destitute – Actor Sadiq Daba

Related News

Veteran actor, Sadiq Daba, has said that despite his ailment, he is not begging for financial assistance as speculated on social media.

Mr. Daba said this in a chat with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday. He also expressed displeasure with the news of his illness making the rounds.

“The way you people (media) are going about my case as if I’m carrying a bowl in hand, moving around Nigeria, begging people; that I am a destitute. I am not. Yes, I have health challenges. Yes, I am sick. So, what is the big deal? The way people are taking it, ‘Sadiq Daba is dying’, ‘Sadiq Daba is doing this.’ I’m a journalist. I’m a broadcaster. There are certain ways you can go about it if you want to help somebody.

“Yes, I am sick. Will I be the first person to be sick? I’m dealing with prostate (enlargement); I’m dealing with leukaemia. That is no news. And by the special grace of God, I’ll get over it. I have that faith that God is in control,” he added.

The actor also told this newspaper that he is currently receiving treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital and ”the doctors have been wonderful.”

The ace broadcaster said he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This is coming barely months after he was hospitalised for months due to leukemia.

One of Nigeria’s most loved television stars, the actor has had a long career in broadcasting with the Nigerian Television Authority.

He also appeared in early soap operas such as Cockcrow At Dawn and Behind The Clouds.

He co-hosted the popular AM Express with late Yinka Craig (who died of a similar illness in 2008) and had an award winning role in Kunle Afolayan‘s October 1 in recent times.

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood cells and has no known cure. However, with adequate medical care or a blood marrow transplant, the disease can be managed.