Wedding Party (2) trailer starring Patience Ozokwor drops

The first official trailer for “The Wedding Party: Dubai Destination” starring Nollywood heavyweight, Patience Ozokwor, has been released by ELFIKE Film Collective.

The trailer features scenes from the anticipated sequel and music from Timi Dakolo, Kiss Daniel and Reekado Banks.

A sequel to the highest grossing Nollywood movie yet, “The Wedding Party 2” follows the romance between Nonso Onwuka and Deirdre; the bridesmaid from London.

It also features Sola Sobowale, Daniella Down, RMD, Ireti Doyle, Ali Baba, and others

New additions to the already star-studded cast include Patience Ozokwor, Chiwetalu Agu, Chigurl and Seyi Law.

Mo Abudu, CEO, EbonyLife Films, said, “We are thrilled to be able to give eager fans a bigger taste of what they can expect from the movie. Without question, the wait will be worth it in December.”

According to the Group Executive Director/COO FilmOne, Moses Babatope, the movie is aiming to be released in 15 territories when it makes its debut later this year.

ELFIKE Film Collective produces the sequel, just like the prequel. It is a partnership of EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios.

Niyi Akinmolayan, who is popular for “Out of Luck,” “The Arbitration,” “Room 315,” and “Falling” directed the film.

“The Wedding Party” will have its world premiere on December 10 before making its debut in Nigerian cinemas on December 15 .

Watch the trailer below:

https://youtu.be/MU6pkGpUOiQ