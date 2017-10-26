I was paid N35 for my first movie role – Remi Surutu

Related News

Popular Yoruba actress, Remi Oshodi, says her debut acting role fetched her N35.

The actress, who is popularly known as Remi Surutu, revealed this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos on Wednesday.

She said: “I kicked off my acting career in 1985 with the classic TV series “Village Headmaster” and “Sparks”. My first paycheck as an actress was N35 for my role in the movie “Sparks.” I also earned N75 for my role in “Village Headmaster.” I then took a break from acting to work as a mortician at the popular funeral service company, Ebony Caskets. I returned to the Nigerian film industry after a few years.”

Having starred in over a 100 movies, Ms. Oshodi said she has paid her dues.

“One of the things I am grateful for in my career is longevity and continued relevance.

“I also think the fact that my parents exposed me to the best of education has made me the woman that I am today. I always tell people that the greatest gift you can give your child is a solid education.

“If I were an illiterate, I am sure we won’t be having this interview because I will be unable to express myself. I know that a lot of people are surprised whenever they discover that I can speak good English. I don’t blame them though, I guess that because I am a Yoruba actress, some feel I may be a dropout or unable to express myself in English.”

Back in July, the pretty actress lost her daughter, Elizabeth, to sickle cell anemia. Getting her to speak about her daughter’s last moments was not easy.

She however, revealed that she intends to immortalise her daughter very soon.

“I plan to immortalise my daughter by establishing a foundation in her honour. This is because she was always willing to impact people’s lives. I never knew I was going to lose my daughter, but she was encouraging me to go ahead to start helping people.

“Despite being hospitalised at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, my daughter insisted that I offset other patients’ medical bills.

So many doctors can attest to the fact that I was paying other patients bills. I bought drugs for countless patients and I also paid for dialysis treatment for so many patients. Some were discharged and couldn’t pay their bills and I paid for them.”

She also called on well-meaning Nigerians to always lend a helping hand to the needy. The actress also revealed that growing up she had the best of everything. This, she said, has made her develop a soft spot for those who cannot afford the basic necessities of life.

“I lived a luxury life as a child and I feel for those who could not afford it, so I support them in my own way. I grew up being chauffeur-driven to school, so I feel for those who cannot afford an education.”