Veteran actor calls for establishment of community theatres

Chief Kanran
Chief Kanran [Photo: ThePointNG]

A veteran actor, Segun Akinremi, popularly known as “Chief Kanran”, on Wednesday has called for the establishment of community theatres in the local government areas across the country, to enhance socioeconomic development.

Mr. Akinremi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, lauded the giant steps taken by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, for the commencement of seven theatre projects in strategic locations in the state.

He, however, urged other state governors to replicate such in their individual states, to boost the states’ internally generated revenue.

According to him, the establishment of community theatres would create room for employment opportunities for youths to be positively pre-occupied and further reduce crime rate.

He said that such facility would also enable the children to learn more of Nigerian culture when they are taken to theatres on school excursion or by their parents.

“I am calling on all state governors to build community theatres in each local government of their states to create employment opportunities and reduce crime rate.

“In the long run, the states stand to benefit financially.

“As a matter of fact, Lagos State recently began constructing some theaters, and I know the government will get there because the seven theatres which are under construction are not enough for the state.

“Let us invest in this project so that people can know more about their culture and history.

“We actors and actresses are willing and ready to stage plays in each of the theatres now that piracy has taken over the home movie productions,” he said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.