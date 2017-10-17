Actress Eniola Ajao gets endorsement deal

Related News

Popular Yoruba actress, Eniola Ajao, has been named the brand ambassador of PaddyPaddyBet.

The actress, who is widely known for starring alongside Odunlade Adekola in movies, inked the deal with the sports betting company in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the award-winning actress expressed delight that more privately owned companies have begun investing in Nollywood by empowering the practitioners.

Asked whether she was a football lover, the actress answered in the affirmative. “Of course, I love football. I support Manchester United Football Club of England. I just love the club and the historic profile of the club. One of its newest signees, Romero Lokako is one player I admire.

My love for football is a major factor that made me agree to become an ambassador of a betting company, PaddyPaddyBet. Perhaps, if acting didn’t come calling, I would have settled for football.

“I know that many people will be shocked to learn that I am an avid football lover perhaps because of my mien and soft-spoken nature.

You will be amazed to know that I can analyse current trends and match fixtures even if you ask me now. I am that spontaneous when it comes to football,” she revealed.

According to the General Manager of PaddyPaddyBet, Mr. Alex Ezekiel, the deal will see the actress as the face of the brand for the next five years with an option to renew the contract upon the expiration of the endorsement deal.