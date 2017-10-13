Movie produced to create cancer awareness debuts in Abuja

Related News

A movie, Purple Hearts, aimed at portraying the challenges of cancer diagnosis, treatment and management, premiered in Abuja on Friday at the on-going 14th Abuja International Film Festival, AIFF.

The director of the film, Andy Amenechi, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN that it was produced to create cancer awareness by laying emphasis on early detection of cancer and the supportive role expected from victims’ families.

He explained that the movie brings to light the supportive role of family in understanding and dealing with the trauma and tribulation that comes with cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“It is meant to create awareness that even if you have cancer, you should not allow it overwhelm you. Cancer does not discriminate, it can affect both the young and the old, the rich and the poor, and therefore needs the collective support of everyone connected to its victim,” he said.

Mr. Amenechi further explained that the plot of the movie is centred on a young married couple who were finally blessed with the much awaited pregnancy; but tragedy struck as the wife was diagnosed with Cancer.

The movie exposes the pain, the struggle and the journey of this happy family and how they tried to cope with the deadly disease.

Purple hearts is produced by Silver Screen Production and stars Tana Adelana, Kunle Remi, Kiki Omeili, Lanre Hassan, Adaugo Ogbu among others.

The Abuja International Film Festival, which is organised by NAFIFO Ventures Ltd, started in 2004 serves as a platform for showcasing films, actors, producers within and outside Nigeria.

The festival is affiliated to the Durban International Film Festival, Dahlegona International Film Festival, Georgia International Film Festival, Commonwealth International Film Festival and other renowned Film Festivals.