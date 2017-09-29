Eight amazing facts about Joke Silva at 55

Related News

Joke Silva remains one of Nigeria’s most successful actresses. She has featured in over 300 Nigerian movies and is most popular for movies like Phone Swap, The Secret Laughter of Women and as one of the Judges on the MTN Project Fame TV Series.

In commemoration of her 55th birthday, PREMIUM TIMES shares 8 amazing facts about this ageless thespian.

1-Joke Silva was born into a family of four children in Lagos. Her mother, Adebimbola Silva, was the third female doctor in Nigeria. Her mother became an Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON, in 1979 and died in July 2015. Joke’s father was a lawyer.

2- She attended Holy Child College in Lagos. She is also a graduate of the University of Lagos and Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic in London. As a UNILAG undergraduate, she was part of a cultural group that included the playwright, Bode Osanyin and singer, Stella Monye.

3- She began a career in film in the early 1990s. In 1998 she had a major role starred opposite Colin Firth and Nia Long in the British-Canadian film, The Secret Laughter of Women.

4. She has starred in numerous films and television series in both the English and Yoruba languages. One of her earliest roles was in the 1990 English film, Mind Bending. In 1993 she appeared in Owurolojo, followed by Violated in 1995.

In 2002, Silva starred opposite Bimbo Akintola in Keeping Faith. Also in 2002, Silva co-produced and starred in The Kingmaker with her husband, Olu Jacobs.

This was followed by roles in pictures such as A Husband’s Wife (2003), Shylock (2004), and A Past Came Calling (2004.

5. In October 2012, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime appointed Joke Silva as goodwill ambassador. Silva’s role was focused on her participation in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria. Work fighting human trafficking was part of the “I Am Priceless” campaign, which had also received support from the Nigerian authorities.

Silva’s appointment was for a period of three years.

6- Silva is married to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, and they have two children. The couple met in 1981 at the National Theatre, Lagos during the 21st Independence anniversary.

7-Silva is a Director of Studies at the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, while her husband chairs it. Silva has curated for the Bank of Industry in Theatre, Film, Documentary and Poetry and the 2012 London Olympics

8-On 29 September 2014, Silva was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic. In September 2016 she was unveiled as the brand ambassador for AIICO Pension Managers Limited.

9-She has received several awards and nominations for her work as an actress including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2nd Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2006 for the movie, Women’s Cot. She won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie ‘White Waters’ at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008. She has also received the EMOTAN Award by African Independent Television and the SOLIDRA Award for Visual Art.