Chris Attoh admits marriage to actress Damilola Adegbite has crashed

After months of speculation and denials, Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, has finally admitted that his marriage to Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, has crashed.

The actor made the revelation in an interview on Bellanaija.

The 36-year-old Ghanaian star proposed to Adegbite on a boat cruise in Manhattan, NYC in August 2014.

The pair tied the knot on February 14, Valentine’s Day, at the La Villa Boutique Hotel in Accra.

When asked how he and his now ex-wife balanced their marriage, son and work, he said, “I believe throughout our marriage, it has probably been one of the most challenging things we have ever done, and however, the key word is balance.

”At times when we both had to work, our parents would be there to hold the fort. God bless family because they were and still are very supportive.

”However, since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son. Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends. So more than anything, we will find ways to continue to make sure that Brian can still have a balanced upbringing filled with love and support. Both our families have been and are still very supportive in helping us take care of our son Brian when we can’t be there due to work.”

Although the pair have been evasive about the state of their marriage, there have been mild indications that they have separated.

They both have not flaunted their love and family on social media for a while now but have continued to caption their photos in a way that indicates that they are embarking on individual journeys right now.