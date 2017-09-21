Kalu Ikeagwu, Sinmi Hassan hit stage with ‘No More Lies’

Related News

After a successful stage debut, a psychological stage thriller, ‘No More Lies’ returns on September 22 with big names, Kalu Ikeagwu and Sinmi Hassan as the lead acts.

The cast of the play has witnessed the addition of Nollywood hunk, Kalu, Charles Etubiebi and Nini Mbonu.

Other cast members include Chiquita Ezenwa, Evaezi, Mandu Okpako, Chidi Okeke, Vincent Zakari, Gbolabo Gibbs, Seun Omoniyi, Victor Ogwens, Friday Ukor, Rita Akande and Goodness Emmanuel.

Written and directed by Awoba Bob-Manuel, the thought-provoking play will be staged by 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Agip Hall of the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

‘No More Lies’ is an adaptation of Tyrone Terrence’s award-winning play, ‘Private Lies’.

It captures one man’s quest for vengeance and the lengths we go to for love. It is a story of love, lies, betrayal, forgiveness and redemption.

Speaking about the play, Awoba revealed her excitement with the cast and crew: “This play is something every regular theatre goer and first-timer wants to experience and connect with and I can tell you that this will be a rich experience for the cast and audience alike.”