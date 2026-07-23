Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu has appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance as she battles an undisclosed illness.

In an emotional appeal video she posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, the 62-year-old disclosed that she needed N30 million.

Nwosu’s financial appeal to undergo three surgeries comes 13 years after she battled kidney-and heart-related issues and received a N4.5 million lifeline from the Lagos State Government to help fund her treatment.

In 2013, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nwosu, famous for her role in the soap opera “Fuji House of Commotion”, later travelled to the UK for surgery after good-spirited individuals donated N2.5 million to complete the N6 million she needed for the procedure.

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Appeal

She said: “My fans, friends, family and colleagues, this was really hard for me to do, but I can’t keep quiet anymore. I urgently need life-saving surgeries. Please don’t scroll past. Share this post and support me if you can.

“God bless you and may you and yours never experience this affliction. Please get in touch with my legal representative/management for more details. The total amount needed for all surgeries is N30,000,000.”

Hospitalised

The actress also disclosed that she has spent three weeks in the hospital.

She appealed to Nigerians willing to support her to reach out to her management.

“I know that you have not seen me in circulation for some time. Please, the thing has gone beyond my control. I need your help. Please, don’t let me die. I know that you people never forsake me. I know that God will always see me through. But I’m begging you, my fans and family, don’t let me die because I am going through a lot, in pain.

“I have like three surgeries to go through. Please, don’t let me die. If there’s anything you want to do for me, please get in touch with my management. My sickness will never be anybody’s portion. In Jesus’ name, thank you”, she added.

Since making her acting debut in the television series “Ripples”, where she portrayed Madam V Boot, Nwosu has gone on to feature in over 100 movies.

Her film credits include “Circle of Doom”, “Fake Doctor”, “A Cry for Help”, “Tanbolo”, “Silent Baron”, “Ije Awele”, “The Smart Money Woman”, among several others.