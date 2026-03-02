Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has announced an adjustment to her persona, noting that she will no longer be addressed as King Tonto.

In 2018, several months after separating from her husband, Olakunle Churchill, the controversial actress announced that she had officially changed her name to ‘King Tonto’.

Although she didn’t provide reasons for the change, she posted a picture of her voter card on Instagram showing her new name.

She wrote: “Officially changed my name to King Tonto, that feels good. Bear with me while I opt for greatness, King Tonto.”

Eight years down the line, Tonto has announced a reversal to her former name, citing spiritual realignment.

Alignment

In recent times, Tonto has been open about her spiritual awakening, which led her to reconcile with her former husband.

In what many see as another step in her spiritual journey, the actress has announced that she will no longer be known as King Tonto.

In a video posted on Instagram, Tonto said that she was making the declaration in obedience to the Holy Spirit.

“It gladdens my heart that I can do this on the first day of March; it just aligns with the prophecy of God upon my life that He’s marching me away from everything that is old and into the prophecies that are new every morning.

“In alignment with the will and purpose of God upon my life, I will no longer be addressed as King Tonto Dikeh,” she said.

According to her, some of the names she now goes by include Woman of God, Evangelist Tonto, Tonto Dikeh, Aunty Tonto, or, better still, Big T.

“Whichever one suits you, but I will no longer be addressed as King Tonto, and this is on the instructions of the Holy Spirit. I do know that this is an alignment of the will of God upon my life,” she said.

She also thanked her fans who have been there through her journey, “from a mess to a message.”

Discipleship

In February, Tonto announced her graduation from a discipleship class at Streams of Joy International, the church led by Pastor Jerry Eze.

The actress, 40, in an Instagram video, spoke about what she described as a profound spiritual rebirth that has reshaped her outlook on life, faith, and service.

She also displayed her discipleship certificate, which, incidentally, bears the name King Tonto Dikeh.

She said that her daily experiences with God have been deeply emotional and transformative.

According to her, the discipleship programme has helped her find peace, purpose, and emotional restoration after years of public controversies and personal challenges.

“My mornings are filled with tears of gratitude. God has been rebuilding me from the inside out,” she said.

The actress also revealed that she has joined the church’s Temple Keepers Department full-time, dedicating herself to voluntary service within the congregation.