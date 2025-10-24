The Miss Luxury Foundation has unveiled plans for the maiden edition of the Miss Luxury Pageantry, noting it will advocate leadership and social impact among young women across Nigeria.

The 2025 maiden edition of the Miss Luxury Pageantry is scheduled for 4 November at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

According to the organisers, the high-profile event, “Where Beauty, Purpose, and Power Unite,” will celebrate elegance and excellence and amplify advocacy, leadership, and social impact among young women across Nigeria.

37 contestants

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, the Digital and Publicity Lead, Eze Okocha, said the pageant will showcase 37 exceptional contestants, one from each Nigerian state and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Eze said the pageant is organised in partnership with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, United Towns Agency, United Nations, International Commission for Peace and Good Governance, and The Nest Resource Centre.

He also noted that the 2025 edition marks a historic shift in Nigerian pageantry. It eliminates traditional beauty barriers such as height or size and focuses instead on purpose, advocacy, and leadership potential.

“This is your moment to make history. “For the first time, 37 women, one from each Nigerian state and the FCT, will be selected to compete for the inaugural Miss Luxury titles.

“No height or size requirements, no pageant background needed, just bold purpose and a desire to lead,” he stated.

Winners’ prize

Meanwhile, Edidiong Udoidiong, the founder and executive director of the Miss Luxury Foundation, described the event as more than a competition; it is a movement that empowers women to lead and inspire.

“We are addressing a major national challenge through the Miss Migration Crown. We are placing a mandate in the hands of a young woman who would serve as an ambassador for safe migration, a voice for the displaced, and a face of hope to those who have none,” Mr Udoidiong said.

Mr Udoidiong further noted that the Foundation is collaborating with key institutions to promote safe and legal migration, taking its advocacy to schools, communities, and online platforms nationwide.

He explained that the Foundation also runs empowerment and vocational training programmes to equip vulnerable women and youths with practical skills to keep them from falling prey to human traffickers.

“Beyond the glamour, the Miss Luxury Pageantry is a pioneering platform dedicated to empowering women through visibility, advocacy, and voice.

“We don’t just celebrate beauty; we elevate leadership beyond the stage. We celebrate the embodiment of a strong, resilient woman and the voices of young women worldwide.

“With real-world training in brand development, strategic advocacy, and purpose-led leadership, as well as access to global platforms for women who rise through the initiative,” the founder added.

Meanwhile, he also said that a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has offered free sponsorship to the first 20 contestants who register for the pageant.

While stating the price for the pageantry winner, the Miss Luxury founder said the maiden edition will also reward winners with life-changing prizes designed to boost their careers and humanitarian missions.

“The winner of the Miss Luxury crown will be given a hundred thousand dollars cash prize, a brand new luxury car, a brand new luxury home in a premium location and a five-year modelling contract followed by endorsement deals.

“She would appear at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, an international brand ambassadorship, and a lifetime mentorship opportunity.

“The Miss Migration crown comes with a seventy thousand dollars cash prize, a luxury car, ambassadorial deal with NCFRMI, endorsement deals, modelling contracts, and mentorship, while the Miss Humanitarian queen will walk away with a fifty thousand dollars cash prize, a luxury car, endorsement deals, modelling contracts, and mentorship,” he explained.

In addition, he stated that the Face of Renewed Hope winner would receive a twenty-thousand-dollar cash prize.

Sponsorships

According to organisers, each endorsement is not just a formal agreement but a shared commitment to nurture and elevate the voices of young women across Nigeria.

“Our journey is about building bridges between communities, government, and civil society to create real, lasting impact,” he stated.

He explained that these partnerships highlight the Foundation’s efforts to build sustainable empowerment ecosystems for women and girls through education, advocacy, mentorship, and community development.

As excitement builds ahead of the grand finale, the Miss Luxury Pageantry 2025 is expected to attract top government officials, industry leaders, celebrities, and corporate sponsors.

The organisers said contestant registration is ongoing and urged interested participants to obtain forms for 300,000 Naira via www.missluxury.org or contact 0916 904 7400.