Wakanow Group, one of Africa’s leading travel technology companies, has acquired Nairabox, a fast-growing Nigerian platform for digital ticketing, events, and lifestyle experiences.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the move marks a strategic step as it expands beyond travel services into entertainment and lifestyle sectors increasingly shaped by digital integration and consumer experience.

Founded as a digital hub for concerts, cinema tickets, and live events, Nairabox has built a reputation for connecting users to leisure activities through its app and online platform. They say its integration into the Wakanow ecosystem will allow the group to offer a more seamless experience across travel, leisure, and culture.

Wakanow also named Tobi Andero as the new Head of Business for Nairabox. Andero, who joins from the experiential marketing sector, is expected to lead the brand’s growth and strengthen its market positioning under Wakanow’s ownership.

Commenting on the acquisition, Bayo Adedeji, Wakanow’s Group CEO, said it aligns with the company’s mission to deepen consumer engagement across lifestyle touchpoints.

He said, “We see tremendous opportunity in the intersection of travel and entertainment. This acquisition allows us to offer deeper, richer experiences to our customers, not just where they travel but also how they live, enjoy, and engage with culture. We are excited about what the future holds as we combine Wakanow’s strength and reach with the lifestyle energy of Nairabox.”

Exciting New Chapter

He added that Wakanow’s expansion strategy extends beyond geographical reach to include new sectors that complement its travel business.

Ugochukwu Jay Chikezie, CEO of Nairabox, described the partnership as “an exciting new chapter” for the entertainment-tech space in Nigeria.

“Joining forces with Wakanow marks an exciting new chapter for Nairabox and for entertainment in Nigeria. Over the years, we’ve built a platform that connects people to the experiences they love: concerts, movies, and live events.

‘‘This acquisition allows us to further scale that vision by integrating travel and entertainment into one seamless ecosystem. Together with Wakanow, we’re creating a future where access to unforgettable experiences, whether across cities or continents, becomes simpler, smarter, and more connected than ever,’’ he said.

The acquisition underscores a growing convergence between travel and entertainment within Africa’s digital economy, as tech-driven brands seek to deliver more holistic consumer experiences.

Wakanow Group’s portfolio now includes platforms such as Wakanow.com, Kalabash54.com, Roomde.com, Onburd.com, Pointview Travels, Trip Merchant, and the newly acquired Nairabox.com.