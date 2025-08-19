Emmanuella Ropo, wife of Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam 1, has sparked curiosity with a cryptic post on her Instagram page.

Her emotional message came just days after the six-month no-fly ban placed on her husband was reduced to one month, and two months after the musician ended speculation about his marital status.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 68-year-old singer confirmed Emmanuella as his only wife, while stating that his estranged wife, Fathia ‘Titi Marshal’ Titilola, was no longer with him.

The clarification came five months after Kwam 1 reunited with Titi Marshal during his mother Halima Anifowoshe’s burial in Ijebu, Ogun State.

At the time, rumours had circulated that Titi Marshal, whom he married at his Ijebu residence in March 2018 returned to his life and allegedly forced Emmanuella out of his home.

In her post, Emmanuella declared that she had found peace after a period of battle, describing it as the peace that comes only through survival.

She noted: “It’s not the fragile kind that depends on everything being perfect. It’s the deep, unshakable peace that says, I’ve been through the fire and I’m still here. That’s the peace I carry today, but getting here wasn’t easy.

“There was a time when I trusted no one, not even myself. I carried wounds so deep that even the closest people in my life, the ones I thought would protect me, turned out to be the ones who betrayed me. That kind of pain can harden a person, make you question your worth, and silence your voice.”

Promise

Emmanuella admitted that she had allowed betrayal to define her for a long time.

She explained that the turning point came when she finally recognised her self-worth.

“I looked in the mirror and remembered that I am enough not because of what anyone else says or does, but because of who I am at my core. That realisation was the beginning of healing. Now I live with a promise to myself never again will I lower my standards for anyone. Love, respect and trust are not negotiable.

“My boundaries are not walls, they’re the foundation of my peace and if there’s one thing I want you to take from my story, it’s this: stand up for yourself. Even if your voice shakes, even if you stand alone at first, even if it feels like the world doesn’t understand stand anyway. Because survival is not just about making it through. It’s about reclaiming your voice, your worth, and your peace. I survived. I healed and so can you”, she added.

Background

Kwam 1 married Emmanuella on 18 November 2021 in a lavish ceremony at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Ake, Abeokuta.

This newspaper reported that for the past four years, several rumours of divorce and separation had trailed the marriage, fuelled by allegations of infidelity.

In April 2022, barely a year after their wedding, reports alleged that Emmanuella slapped Kwam 1 over suspicions of unfaithfulness.

However, the musician’s media adviser, Kunle Rasheed, dismissed the allegation.

Other allegations included an alleged physical altercation and Kwam 1 allegedly rejecting a kiss from Emmanuella at his 66th surprise birthday, but the couple denied such claims.