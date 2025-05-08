An 18-year-old boy, whose name has yet to be disclosed, has ignited controversy on social media for impregnating ten girls within five months.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, revealed this in a statement on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

She disclosed that the boy was an apprentice.

Ms Obinabo, who did not specify the trade the boy is learning, stated that he impregnated two of the girls while working under his boss.

According to her, the boy met his first two victims, his boss’s daughter and a salesgirl, at his place of apprenticeship.

The Commissioner said, “A case was brought before me. My head is scattered. I don’t even know where to start. Go to the comment section and advise me. The case concerns an 18-year-old boy. His father sent him to learn a trade. He stayed with his master for three months and impregnated both his boss’s daughter and his salesgirl.

“His boss became angry and sent him back. While he stayed in the village for two months, eight different people claimed he got them pregnant. They brought the case to me to look into, as it’s still ongoing. What could make a child turn out this way?”

Additionally, the Commissioner revealed that the boy confessed to impregnating the girls by merely telling them he loved them and intended to marry them.

“I asked the boy, ‘What do you say to those girls before they allow you to come close to them?’ And he told me, ‘I tell them I love them, that when I grow up I’ll marry them, and when I make money, I’ll give it to them,’” she noted

Ms Obinabo stated that the boy’s mother reported the matter to her.

She says, “The boy’s mother starts crying each time she sees him with someone entering the house. She becomes afraid, thinking he might be bringing in someone he has impregnated — or that he is among those who have been impregnated.”

She urged the public, particularly men, to support the boy’s mother.

The Commissioner stated there’s a possibility that the situation might have a spiritual dimension.

The announcement sparked numerous reactions from social media users.

Below are some of the comments.

I stumbled on a thread an hour ago. An 18 year old Man who is an apprentice in Anambra impregnated 10 ladies in the space of 5 months. His master’s daughter & another sales girl, inclusive. The ‘magic’ he did was telling them ‘I love you.’

And We wonder why they can’t ace UTMEs. — Giovanni (@longhair_iyanu) May 8, 2025

What are they seeing in that boy? The boy needs to be arrested, find his contact for me pls 👌 — anna 💋 (@anna_chichii) May 7, 2025

So this what you guys do in Anambra this days.

Small children go dey take Hero beer what do u expect. — Engineer ISASKI (@Isabelloisa1) May 7, 2025

Only one guy of 18 years impregnated 10 girls within a period of five months. This is a disaster! Government should pay careful attention to youth’s social development. As it is in today’s Nigeria, young boys and girls are investing more of their efforts on sexual relationships,… — Tam Gunuboh (@GunubohT) May 7, 2025

So all these woman allowed this one guy to CUM inside them? How daft are these girls?? 😂😂😂 — ayanokoji_Senpai🇳🇬 (@cristobalite128) May 8, 2025

