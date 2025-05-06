Nigerian fashion entrepreneurs have renewed calls for stronger government support for local enterprises, emphasising the global potential of Nigerian cultural attire if backed by sound policies and funding.

The call was made in Abuja on Saturday during the official launch of URAH Luxury Apparel, a fashion brand dedicated to fusing Nigeria’s cultural heritage with contemporary luxury design.

The launch event celebrated the brand’s mission to spotlight indigenous fabrics—especially adire—while pushing Nigerian creativity onto the global fashion stage.

During the launch, Sarah Martins, founder of Urah Luxury Apparel, highlighted the urgent need for favourable government policies, access to capital, and capacity-building programmes for emerging fashion brands and startups.

Ms Martins argued that Nigeria’s fashion industry, if properly nurtured, holds tremendous potential to create jobs, preserve Indigenous knowledge, and project a positive image of Nigeria to the world.

“We want to plead as entrepreneurs that the government should make funds available to us because it’s not easy to pull this weight. We need this help because we also play our quota in employing people and taking them off the streets,” she said.

Cultural heritage

Speaking on the significance of integrating Nigerian cultural heritage into everyday fashion, Ms Martins highlighted the growing dominance of imported clothing in the local market and its impact on cultural pride and identity.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She expressed concern that many Nigerians have gradually lost touch with traditional fabrics and designs that once defined their style.

“What actually inspired us at URAH Luxury is the beauty we found in adire and adire making,” she said.

“Most of our clothing is imported, so we sat as a team and thought of how to infuse the Nigerian culture into our everyday life.”

Ms Martins emphasised that reviving Indigenous textiles like adire art deeply rooted in Yoruba culture offers aesthetic value and an opportunity to celebrate craftsmanship, empower local artisans, and redefine luxury through a uniquely Nigerian lens.

“We have the talent, the creativity, and the stories that the world is eager to hear. We lack consistent support—financially and structurally—to help us scale,” Ms Martins said.

“It’s time for the government to recognise fashion not just as art but as a serious economic force.”

More remarks

The launch drew fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and celebrities who lent their voices to support local enterprises and cultural storytelling through fashion.

Speaking at the event, Antoinette Lecky, a former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, said, “When it comes to the fashion and creative space, we know that it is our entertainment and creativity that is taking Nigeria to the world. And we know that fashion can help us build better PR for Nigeria.”

She added that Nigerian brands are doing more than just designing clothes.

“They’re preserving our identity, telling our stories, and inspiring the next generation of creatives,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

