BBNaija announced season 10 audition dates

The organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) announced audition dates for the show’s 10th season.

In a post on its social media pages, BBNaija stated that aspiring contestants will register for online auditions scheduled for 3-7 May.

According to the organisers, successful candidates from the virtual screening will proceed to physical auditions in Lagos, Enugu, and Abuja between 16 and 18 May.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Kellyrae won Season 9 of the reality show, becoming the first married person to do so.

Ruger’s first heartbreak

During an interview on the ‘Bro Bants’ podcast, Singer Ruger revealed that he experienced his first heartbreak at six.

The 25-year-old said he had feelings for a family friend he called ‘aunty’, who reciprocated by calling him her boyfriend.

However, he felt traumatised after catching her having sex with another man.

He stated that the incident left lasting emotional scars and influenced his behaviour in relationships.

Ruger rose to fame in 2021 with the release of his hit single ‘Bounce’, which led to a record deal with Jonzing World. In 2024, he left the label and launched his imprint, ‘Blown Boy Entertainment’

James Abinibi warned against cinema releases

Filmmaker James Abinibi advised movie producers and directors to avoid releasing films to cinemas due to the industry’s financial losses.

In an Instagram post, Abinibi attributed the trend to Nigeria’s economic downturn, rising production costs, and audience scepticism.

He claimed filmmakers with cinema releases since January had incurred heavy losses with no end in sight.

Abinibi, known for films such as Rock City, Koso, Life and Dirt, and Miss PJ, added that audiences preferred international films over local ones, contributing to poor turnout at Nigerian cinemas.

Tiwa Savage said Nigerian men lack romance

Tiwa Savage stated during an interview on ‘Thoughts In A Culli’ that she avoided romantic relationships with Nigerian men because they were not romantic.

The 45-year-old acknowledged their charm and generosity but insisted they often failed in showing genuine affection.

Tiwa Savage rose to stardom with her 2010 hit single ‘Kele Kele Love’. She married Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun in 2013, welcomed their son Jamal in 2015, and divorced in 2018.

BBNaija’s Mike, wife expecting second child

Former BBNaija housemate Mike Edwards announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton, are expecting their second child.

He shared a photo of her baby bump and revealed that she was pregnant after nearly five years of trying.

Edwards, CEO of the lifestyle brand ‘Aireyys’, married Perri, a British track and field athlete, in 2019.

Their first son, Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards, was born on 26 August 2020.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie’s weight

Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie addressed rumours about undergoing weight loss surgery in a post on Instagram.

Responding to reactions about her new look, she denied having any surgical procedures and credited her transformation to her weight loss products.

The 40-year-old added that her husband, Odianosen Okojie, a traditional Esan man, would never approve of surgery.

Mercy began her career with ‘The Maid’ and featured in ‘Hustlers’, ‘Baby Oku in America’, and ‘War in the Palace.’

Chioma’s G-Wagon

Davido surprised his wife, Chioma Rowland, with a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon AMG G63 during a private celebration in Atlanta for her 30th birthday.

He presented the luxury car in the presence of close family and friends.

The couple had their traditional wedding in June 2024, and their white wedding will be held in Miami in August.

They welcomed twins in October 2023, a year after losing their first child, Ifeanyi, on 30 October 2022.

Davido also gifted Ghanaian TikToker Ananzooficial $5,000 for his viral performance of ‘With You’, featuring Omah Lay.

A video by Ananzooficial went viral and caught Davido’s attention, prompting the singer to offer a generous reward.

Davido urged the TikToker to contact his aide, Deekay DMW, to claim the monetary gift.

Akon’s Afrobeats remarks

Senegalese-American singer Akon claimed he played a significant role in shaping Afrobeats by collaborating with Nigerian artists in the late 2000s.

During an interview with American actress Sherri Shepherd, the ‘Smack That’ star said these collaborations helped develop the globally popular genre, Afrobeats.

He revealed Wizkid was the first Nigerian artist he worked with, followed by Banky W, P-Square, and D’banj.

Akon rose to fame in 2004 with the release of his hit single, ‘Locked Up,’ which featured Styles P.

I was never missing – Ejiro

Nigerian stylist Ejiro addressed claims she had gone missing in a post on her Instagram page.

Entrepreneur Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi raised concerns about Ejiro’s well-being, alleging she had been manipulated by Abba’s Heart Ministry, a controversial Instagram prayer group.

Ngonadi accused the group of brainwashing Ejiro, cutting her off from loved ones, and convincing her to sell her possessions and hand over the proceeds.

Ejiro clarified she was never missing, kidnapped, or under coercion and said she had been unaware of the search for her due to her disabled social media accounts.

She explained her absence was a personal decision driven by internal struggles that had even drawn police attention.

Peller’s expose on family

TikToker Habeeb ‘Peller’ Hamzat disclosed during a trending live session with Sandra Benede that he avoided his family because he felt overwhelmed by responsibilities beyond his age.

The 19-year-old said his success had forced him into a caregiver role rather than enjoying his youth.

He added that he no longer missed his parents and had shifted his emotional attachment to his girlfriend, Jadrolita (Jarvis).

Tope Adebayo denied dating Fathia Balogun

Actor and director Tope Adebayo denied rumours of a past romantic relationship with veteran actress Fathia Balogun during an interview on Babaibe TV.

He credited Fathia with supporting his directorial career by entrusting him with five major film projects when he was still establishing himself.

Tope is the son of veteran actor Adebayo Salami, while Fathia was previously married to Saheed Balogun, with whom she has two children.

KS1 Malaika vs Small Doctor

Fuji legend KS1 Malaika responded to Small Doctor’s assertion that Fuji music was dying, calling the statement misleading.

Small Doctor had posted on X, urging urgent action to revive Fuji, claiming the genre had seen no breakout stars since the early 2000s.

Malaika disagreed in an Instagram post, noting that artistes like Remi Aluko and others had kept the genre alive and influential.

He added that Fuji had even shaped hip-hop, with modern artistes incorporating its rhythms into their music.

White Money apologised to Flavour over Headies mix-up

Former BBNaija winner White Money apologised to singer Flavour for accepting an award on his behalf at the 17th Headies held in Lagos.

He faced criticism for receiving the ‘Afrobeats Single of the Year’ award and dedicating it to the Igbo tribe.

White Money explained he wasn’t instructed to accept the award but stepped up after Flavour’s name was called, but no one responded for nearly three minutes.

He said he felt obliged to act when host Annie Macaulay asked if anyone would collect it.

The 32-year-old singer rose to fame after winning BBNaija Season 6.

Omowunmi Dada’s leg surgery

Actress Omowunmi Dada revealed via Instagram that she underwent leg surgery after enduring prolonged pain and discomfort.

She admitted masking her suffering for years while continuing with public and professional commitments.

Dada described the decision as challenging and humbling but ultimately necessary for her well-being.

She did not disclose the type of surgery performed.

The 35-year-old is known for her role as Folake in the M-Net series Jemeji and her performance in the 2017 film Somewhere in the Dark, which won Best Indigenous Film at the AMVCAS and earned her a BON Award nomination.

Moses Bliss denied rift with Ebuka Songs

Gospel singer Moses Bliss declared his admiration for his wife, Marie, during a ‘WithChude Live’ concert, saying he felt like paying her bride price every week.

He praised her unwavering support and said marrying her had been a blessing.

The couple married in March 2024 and welcomed their first child on 10 January 2024.

Bliss also addressed rumours of a rift with former signee Ebuka Songs, clarifying there were no issues between them.

He revealed that Ebuka chose to leavee Spotlite Nation after just 11 months, despite signing a three-year deal.

Responding to speculation, Bliss described Ebuka as a great guy and said the world hadn’t seen the best of him.

He added that he didn’t concern himself with public opinion and would always cheer Ebuka on.

