Christy Gold, the leader of an International Human Trafficking network operating across the Middle Eastern countries with an operational base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Dubai, has been arrested.

Also known as Uadiale Christiana Jacob, she is a senior member of an organised human trafficking syndicate notorious for the recruitment, trafficking and sexual exploitation of underage Nigerian girls in the UAE.

Ms Gold, who is also called Christy Evan Osagie, has been on the wanted list of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for the past five years.

She was arrested and handed over to NAPTIP by Officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on duty at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on 31 December 2024, on arrival from Dubai for the New Year celebration.

Her suspected other accomplices, one Michael Nduka, Osas Wiseman, Vivian, and a certain Prophet John in Lagos, along with others who are field officers who assist in the recruitment and subsequent transfer of victims to her (Christy Gold), are still on the run.

NAPTIP announced her arrest and criminal antecedents in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

Backstory

On 13 October 2020, she was arrested by NAPTIP in the Ikpoba Hill area, Benin City, for her involvement in the trafficking of underaged Nigerian girls to Dubai for forced prostitution.

She was charged to the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State, on 25 November 2020, where she was granted bail.

NANTIP said she violated the bail terms and absconded to Dubai. After failing to appear before the Court, the sitting Judge issued a Bench Warrant for her arrest on 3 November 2021.

To bring her to justice for her crimes, NAPTIP said it sought the assistance and collaboration of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, the National Central Bureau (NCB), INTERPOL Nigeria, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the United Arab Emirates Police for her arrest and extradition to Nigeria.

Conviction in absentia

Even while she tried to evade justice, NAPTIP did not relent. Ms Gold was convicted of human trafficking in absentia by Justice F . A Olubanjo of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State, on 21 March 2024, with sentencing being awaited whenever she is rearrested and brought before the Honourable Court.

Luck ran out on her on New Year’s Eve, when Nigeria Immigration Service officers acting in respect of NAPTIP’s request for watchlisting dated 22 February 2023 nabbed her upon her arrival in Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Immigration Service for apprehending the fleeing human trafficking convict, saying that it was a commendable demonstration of inter-agency collaboration.

‘‘The convict arrested and convicted will indeed be taken to the Court to face the sentence by the Law. This is a clear message to other members of this international criminal gang who are still on the run: They can only hide for a while; they can never hide forever. We have already activated all necessary security and intelligence apparatuses, and our partners worldwide are looking for these elements. Very soon, the net will catch them.

“I am happy it was a sad end for human traffickers in the country in 2024, and we promise them hell in 2025. We are more determined and will be more decisive this year to fish them out and ensure the protection of Nigerians from trafficking, exploitation, and violence against persons,’’ the Director General stated.

