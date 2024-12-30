KFC Nigeria is spreading festive cheer this holiday season with its much-loved KFC Bucket Meal—a celebration of taste and togetherness designed to make every gathering with family and friends truly special.
For over 60 years, KFC has been a global staple for creating cherished memories, and this year, the brand continues its tradition of spreading joy across Nigeria.
In a statement on Monday, KFC said starting 25 December, families and friends can enjoy its world-famous Original Recipe Chicken—freshly prepared and perfectly seasoned.
They added that the iconic KFC Bucket Meal now offers 8, 12, or 21 pieces of fried chicken accompanied by sides like yam fries, spicy rice, free drinks, and more.
Family treat
For larger gatherings, they add that KFC’s Family Meal is the ultimate festive treat, offering generous servings of 6, 8, or 12 pieces of their signature fried chicken, paired with crowd-pleasing sides that will leave everyone asking for more.
“At KFC Nigeria, we understand that Christmas is a time to come together and create lasting memories with family and friends,” said Satender Singh, CEO, KFC Nigeria.
“That’s why we’ve crafted our holiday offerings to not only satisfy your cravings for our world-famous fried chicken but also to provide an unbeatable value that allows you to focus on what truly matters – quality time with your loved ones.”
In addition to mouthwatering meals, KFC Nigeria is also offering a range of festive promotions and bundles to ensure that your Christmas celebrations are filled with joy and value.
From the classic Bucket Meal to the family-sized feasts, KFC has something for every occasion, whether you’re hosting a cozy gathering at home or indulging in a delicious meal out.
