Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, the controversial founder of the now-defunct Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), has dismissed allegations of financial misconduct and assured his followers that he remains unshaken.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that The Telegraph UK cited an immigration tribunal decision recommending the 44-year-old pastor’s deportation over alleged mismanagement of £1.87 million in church funds.

But speaking in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the United Kingdom-based pastor said Nigerians should take pride in his success.

Known for his lavish lifestyle, the controversial Oyo-born pastor said he has faced more significant challenges in the UK and urged his supporters to remain calm despite the widespread allegations.

He said, “Every Nigerian should be proud of me. I’ve survived even in the UK, a city well known for pulling people down. So, the matter they are propagating now is the smallest of matters. My love—London city—is my city, and nobody can do anything. Of all the people of colour you know here—pastors and leaders—I have survived everything.

“I’m here—at home. Nobody should panic for me. Despite all the challenges, I succeeded well in this country (UK), and I’m in the league of the people you admire—people you pick out to persecute. I’ve survived that well. We’re surviving well. Nothing has changed, and nothing will change.”

Addressing fraud allegations

Pastor Adegboyega also addressed the fraud accusations, calling them ‘baseless.’ He addressed the scrutiny he has faced as an African in a foreign country and highlighted his resilience against what he called “targeted attacks.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The publicity-loving pastor said, “Now, let me discuss the fraud case. They keep saying this. This is an advanced country; I’m speaking here openly. After all these years, have you ever heard of someone going to parliament to make all sorts of complaints? Someone from another race, another colour—nothing came out of it. So, those who hate hate already.”

The SPAC founder denied any involvement in financial impropriety, stating, “What you (his fans and the public) want to hear is not what you heard today. You want to hear, ‘They’ve arrested him (Adegboyega) for money.’ This money, that—but not one criminal case or money case. You should all be proud of me and the Nation Family.”

Background

The Telegraph UK reported that the allegations against him include overstaying his visa since his arrival in 2005 and financial misconduct involving his now-defunct church.

The platform claimed that an immigration tribunal ruled that Mr Adegboyega, 44, the cousin of John Boyega, the Star Wars actor, should be deported back to Nigeria after investigations, including by The Telegraph, exposed misuse of funds by his church.

The tribunal’s findings, the paper said, were reinforced by previous allegations from former church members, who accused SPAC Nation of exploiting vulnerable individuals.

These allegations included pressuring members to make financial contributions through loans, benefit fraud, and even selling their blood. A BBC Panorama documentary further highlighted financial irregularities and undue demands on congregants.

Mr Adegboyega’s public persona has drawn additional scrutiny, marked by his extravagant lifestyle, including residing in Surrey’s £2.5 million mansion.

He is often spotted in designer outfits by Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Dior paired with luxury jewellery. He also owns high-end cars, including a Rolls-Royce and a Lamborghini with a personalised number plate.

In 2022, the 44-year-old cleric got people talking about attending Davido’s O2 Arena concert and later partying with the Afrobeats star in London in October.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

