The Lead Pastor of the Harvesters International Christian Center (HICC), Bolaji Idowu, has addressed the allegations of a N1.5 billion fraud levelled against him by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).
On Tuesday, Sahara Reporters reported that the famous pastor was arrested by the Nigerian Police and taken to Abuja, where the FCID interrogated him on charges of real estate fraud and money laundering.
The platform would later report that he was released from Police custody following the intervention of officials in Aso Rock and other prominent clerics.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, during his daily “Next Level Morning Prayers” on social media, Mr Idowu addressed the allegations for the first time. He denied participating in any real estate venture in Nigeria.
|
He said, “Over the last 24 hours, there’s been a lot of news about me. I heard that I was involved in real estate. I do not have any property in Nigeria; my only property in Nigeria is the one my late parents bequeathed me. Secondly, I do not sell or buy properties. I don’t; I’m not in that business.”
He also addressed claims that he received a considerable sum, running into billions, that was transferred into his account.
READ ALSO: Why I’m unmarried at 44-Timaya
“Someone said I received 1,000,000,000 into my account. My accounts are public. You can check if I’ve ever received N1 billion in my account because, to address it quickly, I did not. You know, and I mean, just a lot of things going on in the press, but this is not a forum to address it. I want to thank all of you who showed much love and for doing that.”
Pastor Idowu, also widely recognised for his Next Level Prayers, a daily interdenominational online prayer platform, thanked those who supported him during the ordeal.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999