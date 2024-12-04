Nigerian music star Inetimi Odomimaya, known as Timaya, has revealed why he is unmarried despite having four children with three women.

In a recent interview with Naija FM, the hitmaker revealed that he never desired marriage, admitting it has never appealed to him.

However, the singer acknowledged that he might reconsider his stance.

He said, “I’ve never been a married guy, but it can change because marriage is crazy. I look at it like if I marry today, would I be able to get out? In all my previous relationships, I was the one who got out because I don’t like stress.”

Timaya attributed his reluctance to marry to his strong preference for freedom and aversion to stress.

Timaya, whose solo career began in 2005 with the release of the single “Dem Mama,” which spoke about the Odi massacre, emphasised the significance of open communication in relationships and expressed his appreciation for honesty and transparency.

“If you have a problem with me, let’s talk about it because I don’t like going to bed thinking about things. I die. I don’t want anything to bother me at all,” the 44-year-old singer said.

Eedris Abdulkareem

In the interview, the ‘Dem Mama’ crooner also dismissed comparisons between himself and his colleague Eedris Abdulkareem.

He said, “I don’t talk like Eedris. I don’t behave like him. Nobody is afraid of him because he talks too much. He has always been talkative. I don’t even want people to be afraid of me. I respect myself so that people will respect me.”

While recounting his past relationship with Eedris, he explained that his relationship with the rapper was strictly professional as a rookie singer.

“I have never had any problem with Eedris. It was just a relationship between the boss and apprentice. I didn’t even think he knew my name at that time. I only gave him a shout-out because he was part of my success story.”

Burna Boy

The Port Harcourt-born singer who rose to fame in 2005 acknowledged Burna Boy’s determination and vision, saying, “Nothing Burna Boy is doing now surprises me. The guy is fearless.”

He said, “There was one time when Burna Boy, Omawumi, and Waje were in the studio, and he [Burna Boy] started saying that a time would come when he would be getting paid to enter jets. Omawumi and Waje started doubting him because, at that time, Nigerian artists hadn’t started flying private jets. He got angry, opened the studio door, and asked them to leave.”

Career

His debut album, True Story, was released the following year, followed by his second album, Gift and Grace, in 2008. His third studio album, De Rebirth, was released with Black Body Entertainment and featured the lead single “Plantain Boy”.[1] He collaborated with Dem Mama Soldiers on the LLNP (Long Life N Prosperity) album. In 2012, Timaya released Upgrade. His work has earned him several awards and nominations, including four Headies Awards, two AFRIMMA Awards, one Nigeria Music Award, and one NEA Award.

