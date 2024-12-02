The first of its kind in the world, Belgium has passed into law a bill that allows sex workers to be seen, treated, and privileged like every other worker on a job.

According to a BBC report, the new law, which took effect on Sunday (1 December), gives them full access to every opportunity, including sick days, employment contracts, maternity leave, health insurance, and pension rights.

The law brings sex workers in Belgium at par with all other employees in the European nation, ensuring that they are neither exploited nor sacked for refusing sexual partners.

In 2022, Belgium decriminalised sex work, becoming one of the few countries to do so. Lawmakers in the Western European country voted in May to give sex workers the same employment benefits as other employees.

While commercial sex has also become legal in some other countries, such as Greece, Germany, and the Netherlands, passing the proper employment and contracts into law is a global first.

Speaking with BBC News, Sophie, a sex worker in Belgium, said she had to work when she was nine months pregnant and when she had her fifth child through cesarean, she says she was told she needed six weeks of bed rest but couldn’t afford it.

Sophie believes this will promote coexistence: “It’s an opportunity for us to exist as people.”

In support of this, Erin Kilbride, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, has encouraged the world to support and adopt Belgium’s decision.

Backstory

Belgium’s decision to change the law resulted from months of protests in 2022, prompted by the lack of state support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those leading the charge was Victoria, the head of the Belgian Union of Sex Workers (UTSOPI) and a former escort with over a decade of experience.

Nevertheless, the criminalisation of her profession before 2022 presented formidable obstacles, forcing her to operate in hazardous environments, devoid of autonomy in selecting clients and burdened by exorbitant fees imposed by her agency.

She worked in unsafe conditions, with no choice over her clients and her agency taking a big cut of her earnings.

Victoria said she was raped by a client who had become obsessed with her.

She went to a police station, where she said the female officer was “so hard” on her.

“She told me sex workers can’t be raped. She made me feel it was my fault because I did that job.” Victoria left the station crying.

Every sex worker we spoke to told us that, at some point, they had been pressured to do something against their will.

Because of that, Victoria fiercely believes this new law will improve their lives.

