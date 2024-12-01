Kanayo defends Davido’s Nigerian economy remarks.

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo threw his support behind Davido amidst the backlash over the singer’s recent comments about Nigeria’s struggling economy.

In a controversial interview with ‘The Big Homies House podcast,’ the 32-year-ol ‘Unavailable’ crooner advised African Americans against relocating to Africa, citing Nigeria’s harsh economic conditions to be in “shambles.” The remarks sparked widespread debate, with many calling for an apology from the singer.

In a video shared on Instagram from the UK, Kanayo urged Nigerians to respect Davido’s right to freedom of expression. He argued that, despite Davido’s privileged background as a billionaire’s son, the singer was addressing the harsh realities faced by ordinary Nigerians. Kanayo dismissed the demands for an apology, stressing the need to understand Davido’s intentions.

How I handled the woman who beat my mum—Pastor Jerry Eze

Nigerian pastor and NSPPD founder Jerry Eze recently shared a deeply personal story about a woman who assaulted his late mother. The founder of NSPPD (New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations) detailed his encounter in an X post.

In his post, Pastor Eze recounted how the woman, a former neighbour, used to physically abuse his mother when they lived in the same compound during his childhood. He described one incident in particular that left a lasting scar, stating, “She threw my mom on the floor and struck her. That memory traumatised me for so long.”

The pastor used the experience to urge his followers to embrace forgiveness, even when it was difficult. Acknowledging the emotional pain, he encouraged, “I know it hurts, PLEASE FORGIVE!”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Actress Wofai shares newborn photos

Comedienne and actress Wofai Fada joyfully announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, Taiwo Cole.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Wofai posted adorable photos of herself with her newborn daughter. The actress also revealed her daughters’ names, Ifedayo, Cole, and Konaghai, expressing heartfelt gratitude to God for the new addition to their family.

In her post, she wrote, “We are forever grateful to God for this precious gift. Our princess is here. My joy is complete.”

The announcement comes shortly after the couple’s civil wedding in October. After their traditional wedding in May, videos surfaced online, prompting his family to disapprove and publicly distance themselves from the union.

‘Your mother failed to raise you’ — Iyabo Ojo to VDM

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo engaged in a fresh online dispute with social media activist Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), after he involved her and her daughter in his comments regarding music executive Paulo Okoye’s remarks about Speed Darlington’s arrest.

The 46-year-old actress, in an Instagram post, addressed VDM’s behaviour and questioned how he was raised. In her post, she stated, “Your parents failed to provide you with a nurturing environment,” suggesting that his upbringing lacked love and proper guidance, which she believes shaped him “into a toxic narcissist” with manipulative tendencies.

She further emphasised, “VDM’s life experiences turned him into the beast he is today” and urged him ”to find healing” and “forgive” his parents.

The feud between VDM and the actress has been ongoing since 2023 after VDM made sexual and defamatory claims about her and her daughter. The conflict intensified in March when VDM continued his attacks, leading to his arrest and legal charges for cyberbullying and spreading harmful content.

VDM quickly responded in a video, doubling down on his lingering feud with Ojo. He even dragged her perceived partner, Paulo, into the drama, claiming, “I can’t even talk about your lover, Paulo, you know, in the ‘other room’.

Why Wizkid never liked me — Skales

Nigerian singer Skales claimed that his former record label mate, Wizkid, has never liked him. Speaking on the Listen podcast, Skales attributed the dislike to their past fallout on X (formerly Twitter).

He joked that Wizkid “does not have my time anymore,” leading to a backlash from the ‘Starboy’ who insulted him and his family. Skales recounted, “I think I was doing a ‘question-and-answer’ session on Twitter when somebody said, ‘What’s up with your guy, Wiz?’ And jokingly, I said, ‘My brother Wiz does not have my time anymore.’ From there, Wizkid started insulting me, my father and my mother. He said I wear fake jewellery. At that time, it wasn’t even me replying; it was my ex-girlfriend’’.

Davido announces new album

Grammy-nominated singer Davido confirmed that his fifth studio album will be released in 2025.

During an appearance on The Baller Alert Show, Davido teased an upcoming single titled “Funds,” featuring Nigerian rap sensation Odumodublvck and soulful singer Chike.

The 32-year-old music star praised Odumodublvck as Nigeria’s top rapper and compared Chike’s style to American R&B artiste Bryson Tiller.

Davido expressed excitement about his upcoming album, describing it as a “real African record,” and affirmed his connection to his Nigerian roots, saying, “I have to stay tapped in because why run away from home when others are running there now?”

I’m not afraid to die— TD Jakes says after health scare incident

The Potter’s House megachurch leader, Bishop TD Jakes, reassured his followers of his unwavering faith and courage following a recent health scare. The incident occurred during a sermon at The Potter’s House in Dallas, United States when Jakes suddenly sat down and began trembling.

Concerned church members quickly surrounded him, and the service’s live broadcast was halted. In an emotional video shared on Wednesday, Jakes, who appeared in a wheelchair at a hospital, expressed profound gratitude to his medical team and supporters after falling ill during Sunday services. “This was not a stroke, but it could have been fatal without God’s intervention,” Jakes clarified, describing the severity of the situation.

Reflecting on his faith, the 67-year-old preacher shared, “I’m not afraid to die. I don’t want to hurt my kids, the people who love me, and my church that needs me. The world, who called me and the God who sent me. Sometimes, you just got to be grateful.” The 67-year-old pastor also thanked those who had prayed for him during his ordeal.

Spyro calls out colleagues over unpaid debts

Nigerian singer Spyro expressed his frustration over colleagues in the industry who owe him money but have yet to repay. In an Instagram post, he stated that he had given them enough grace and that their failure to settle their debts was no longer acceptable. Spyro warned his colleagues that if the debts were not paid, he would start publicly naming them.

He said, “If you know you owe me in this industry and I have given you enough grace to deliver, but you’ve decided to play smart, this post is a warning as I am about to start calling everyone out publicly…

The 34-year-old ‘Who is your Guy?’ crooner also clarified that while his Christian faith guides him, it should not be mistaken as a sign of weakness or an invitation to be taken advantage of.

Spyro said, “Being a Jesus boy doesn’t make me a fool; read your Bible. Jesus was skilled in the art of flogging. John 2:15-17: Jesus put together a whip out of leather strips and chased them out of the temple, stampeding the sheep and cattle, upending the tables of the loan sharks, and spilling coins left and right. He told the dove merchants, ‘Get your things out of here!.’”

Actor Julien Arnold dies during a live performance

Julian Arnold, a well-known Canadian stage actor, tragically died during a live performance. Arnold, 60, was performing in ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre when he suffered a medical emergency.

CBS News reports that despite multiple resuscitation attempts by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the theatre. He was playing the roles of Marley and Mr. Fezziwig in the performance.

Announcing his death in an Instagram post on Thursday, the theatre’s executive and artistic directors shared their grief, stating, “Arnold was deeply embedded in the Edmonton theatre community, being a founding member of the Free Will Players and a cherished figure at the Citadel Theatre. His presence brought joy, heart and depth to every role. His contributions would be deeply missed.”

The remainder of the ’A Christmas Carol‘ performances will be dedicated to Arnold’s memory as a tribute. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support his family, raising over $42,000 as of Friday.

I would’ve been more significant than Wizkid — May D

Nigerian singer Mr May D stirred controversy during an exchange on X (formerly Twitter), where he claimed that his Grammy-winning colleague, Wizkid, would not have reached his level of success if it weren’t for the fallout between him and the defunct music duo, P-Square, and their record label, Square Records.

In a post, May D wrote, “If no be wetin happen between me and Psquare, who be Wiz [Wizkid]? Chai.” This comment led to an online back-and-forth with Wizkid’s fans.

The exchange escalated after May D praised another Afrobeats star, Davido, in a separate post. In response, he accused Wizkid’s fans of attacking him, saying, “Because I spoke about David, Wizkid boys are attacking me. Even Wiz knows I love him, but if you all come for me, I’ll finish all of you and your oga.”

May D further warned, “Even your Wizkid knows his limits! Don’t f*ck with me. This exchange sparked intense debate among fans of the music stars, with May D standing firm in his remarks.

Why relationships don’t work out for me—Ruger

Singer Ruger, known for his hit song “Asiwaju,” shared his thoughts on relationships during an interview with Naija FM.

The 25-year-old singer admitted that relationships don’t suit him, explaining, “I am a loverboy; now, I understand that relationships don’t work for me. But normally, my first instinct when I see a girl is to think about how I can get serious with her. But later, I just become unserious all of a sudden.”

When asked if he engages with his female fans beyond performances, Ruger clarified that he keeps things professional, stating, “Honestly, no! The most I can give my female fan on stage is a flower. It’s like we’re working together; that’s how it is for me. I don’t take it beyond the stage; we work together.”

Ruger also expressed his gratitude for the success of his music career and revealed that he has no desire to return to his past life. “I don’t want to return to the streets; I must care for my family. It wasn’t easy when I started, and it’s still not easy now. I pay people’s salaries now. I pay for a lot of things, and I’m planning a lot of things by myself. God has just been blessing my efforts,” he said.

BNaija’s Soma addresses domestic violence allegations

BBNaija’s Soma Anyama responded to the allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-girlfriend, Hilda Dirisu. In a statement shared on Instagram, Soma explained that it took him some time to address the accusations due to a life-threatening personal struggle.

The reality TV star firmly denied the abuse claims, stating that he has never harmed anyone and condemns any form of abuse. Soma emphasised that the allegations were baseless and contrary to his values.

The 31-year-old entertainer also reflected on his past relationship with Hilda, mentioning that they had parted ways amicably and that he holds no resentment.

Soma urged fans not to jump to conclusions and to approach the matter cautiously. He warned about the impact of spreading false information and called for careful handling of such sensitive issues.

What my ideal partner’s quality is — DJ Cuppy

Nigerian DJ and billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy shared her preferences for an ideal partner on X.

The 32-year-old University of Oxford alumna revealed that she is looking for a finance man who is 6 feet tall and has brown eyes. She humorously added, “I will find a finance man who… 6 feet tall and has brown eyes. Mark this tweet.”

Cuppy has been open about her past relationships, including a romantic link with British boxer Ryan Taylor in 2022, although they parted ways in 2023. Afterwards, rumours circulated regarding potential relationships with Davido’s manager, Asa Asika and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Peller’s private jet cruise with Tiwa Savage

After hosting Tiwa Savage during a viral TikTok live session, Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, was treated to a private jet experience by the Afrobeats queen.

Peller shared a joyful video on his social media, showing himself on the jet with Tiwa Savage, her son Jamil, and some of the singer’s crew.

In the heartwarming clip, Peller expressed his gratitude, writing in the caption, “Tiwa Savage–noting Wey I no go do inside this private jet today. Thank you so much, ma.”

Peller and Tiwa Savage’s bond grew stronger after the live session on TikTok, where Peller also introduced his love interest, Jarvis ‘Jadrolita.’ It was during the same live appearance that Tiwa Savage faced criticism for revealing part of her buttocks while showing off her tattoos.

In October, the TikTok star hosted Afrobeats sensation Davido, drawing in over 300,000 views and setting a new streaming record.

Yul Edochie desires son, reveals name

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie stirred reactions again, this time through an Instagram post where he shared his desire to have another son.

The actor-cum-politician, who already has two sons with his second wife, Judy Austin, mentioned that if God blesses him with another boy, he will name his future son “Trump” in honour of the former U.S. President, Donald Trump. He humorously added that his son would be the “Leader of the Stubborn Boys Association.”

The post quickly went viral, garnering attention from fans and internet users, many of whom expressed their thoughts on his wish. Yul’s statement comes shortly after the actor had expressed his desire for a female child from Judy, creating even more buzz around his family life

The world’s oldest man dies

John Tinniswood, the world’s oldest man, passed away at 112 in a care home in Southport, England.

“His last day was surrounded by music and love,” his family told Guinness World Records (GWR).

Guinness World Records recognised him earlier this year as the world’s oldest man, a title he held for much of 2024.

Tinniswood, born in 1912, attributed his longevity to “pure luck,” noting, “You either live long, or you live short, and you can’t do much about it.” ‘

Before his death, he lived independently at the care home, managing his finances and listening to the radio for news. Tinniswood had been the U.K.’s oldest man since 2020 and was a great-grandfather.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

