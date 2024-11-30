“We don see shege for 2024’’. ‘‘Since this year begin, single people never rest’’. ‘‘These celebrities no allow us see the road, they have been giving us back to back’’.

Do these statements sound familiar to you? If you are single, live in major Nigerian cities, and are social media savvy, chances are that you have encountered those statements or even used them yourself.

Netizens have been inundated in recent months with romantic posts showcasing various couples. Celebrity designer Veekee James, whose wedding in February remains a hot topic, has been in the spotlight. She and her husband, Femi Atere, have not only become content creators but have also appeared to have embraced social media, not minding the backlash.

Meanwhile, her former best friend, Waneka, has generated excitement with her love story and marriage to a much younger man. Additionally, Priscilla Ojo frequently shares public displays of affection with her Tanzanian lover. The abundance of loved-up posts seems endless.

Premium Times highlights seven Nigerian celebrity couples ‘peppering’ singles this year in this article.

1. Neo and Beauty

Ladies and gentlemen, the “Most Dramatic Love Story of 2024’’ award goes to Neo and Beauty.

These two parted ways and acted like they had moved on. Still, the next minute, they were back like nothing had happened, posting ‘couple content’ donning matching outfits, embarking on romantic date nights, and even endless public displays of affection.

Interestingly, they didn’t just return to our screens calmly; they began to ‘pepper’ us back to back like we were the cause of their breakup. Critics believe the breakup was a ploy to make their comeback grand.

2. Veekee James and Femi Atere

The Ateres deliberately forced their marriage down our throats this year. From participating in TikTok Challenges to serving us exciting and revealing content daily, these two made singles green with envy. Veekee and Femi showed haters, premium shege.

My God! They didn’t give fans breathing space. Oh, every video and picture was a hit back-to-back. You lie if you are single and aren’t jealous of their relationship. They definitely made married people jealous. Even Yhemolee, who just married, recently tweeted, “Abi na fake marriage I do.” These guys were all over the internet disturbing single people, like say na them love pass.

This year’s slogan, “no gree for anybody”, was made for this couple! Femi, acting shy in their earlier videos, even surprised Vekee with a bouquet and a breathtaking and mind-blowing kiss at the Future Awards. Honestly, they have been the poster couple for 2024 Romance.

3. Priscilla Ojo and Jux

This couple gave us international romance vibes! Pricilla Ojo and Jumma Mkambala, aka Jux, reminded us that love speaks a universal language.

Jux, a Tanzanian music star, and his Nigerian lover were made for the spotlight, and every move in their relationship was accompanied by fanfare.

That engagement announcement was so surprising, but it has given hope to Nigerian singles that if Nigerian men don’t want you, a foreigner can and will, period.

Jux further broke hearts when he released ‘Ololufe’, sung in Yoruba and Swahili for Priscillia. Jux collaborated with his Tanzanian colleague, Diamond Platnumz, on the track with Priscilla Ojo as his love interest in the video.

This got fans talking, as the Tanzanian is so love-struck that he professes love in a language he doesn’t understand.

4. Charles and Mimi Okocha

Charles Okocha’s wedding is one of the shocking unions of 2024, as it came out of the blues—no cryptic Instagram captions, no hints. The surprise element in their relationship keeps the audience intrigued.

Ige 2pac, as he is fondly called, hid his Mimi from the world. Then we wake up to an announcement of a wedding to Mimi.

Netizens were indeed shocked—especially fans of the comic actor.

Since their wedding, the love birds have been serving kisses and romance, even PDAs at recent events, making their relationship a public affair and involving the audience in their romance.

Netizens scoured the Internet, wondering how not a single picture of Mimi was seen before the wedding announcement.

6. Wanneka and Mustapha

Dris Nkumah, aka Wanneka, CEO of Wanneka Luxury Hair, and her husband, Mustapha, have been unapologetically open about their love.

The famous 31-year-old entrepreneur and her 23-year-old love have been sharing stunning photos of themselves kissing and making romantic gestures, further proving that age is nothing but a number, a fact that might surprise the audience.

Recently, the love birds also participated in the viral “popular suspect challenge”, and Wanneka revealed that Mustapha is so fond of her body and touches her countless times daily.

But why did she reveal that kind of information? On a light-hearted note, didn’t she consider the ‘singles and searching people’?

The beautiful couple tied the knot in February.

7. Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

This couple makes a single person want to get married immediately, as they always exude mature and demure romance.

They have also proven that true love can be translated from movies to reality. Married since 2018, they’ve remained the ultimate celebrity couple, serving us sweet family content and proving that love isn’t just for Instagram—it’s for life.

Their frequent online posts showcasing their bond and family life have kept fans inspired and wanting more.

8. Chiwetalu Agu and wife

The saying love has no age limits holds true for veteran actor Chinwetalu Agu and his wife.

Even this older man has been ‘oppressing’ singles with endearing gestures in his recent displays with his wife. He even expressed gratitude for his happy union by offering prayers for single and married people.

In a recent video, he was seen washing his wife’s hair and captioned it, saying, “I pray when it’s time to marry, you will marry right, true love still exists na you go end up with the wrong one.”

9. Banky W and Adesua

Since Banky W married Adesua, it has been a rollercoaster of love.

First off, their vibe is just unmatched. When you see or watch them, you can feel this spark… They make marriage look so cool. Especially when Banky is addressing Adesua, you can tell from his voice that this guy adores and cherishes this woman.

Since their fairytale wedding in 2017, accompanied by the movies Wedding Party 1 and 2, their union has been widely admired, with fans calling them one of Nigeria’s most inspirational celebrity couples.

10. Sharon Oja and Ugo Nwoke

Their Instagram feeds are a treasure trove of love: surprise vacations, exciting moments, and captions that make you either melt or jealous.

Do single people remember that one time Sharon posted about Ugo surprising her with a private dinner setup?

Netizens were losing it in the comments, and honestly, I did the same. Despite the controversy surrounding their wedding, I wondered if these two were teaching us what love is about.

11. Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s love story is straight out of a romance novel!

“Rich girl meets musician, and they fall in love,”. Who would want to avoid reading a great story?

Their relationship is the perfect blend of playful and soothing. They tease and play with each other like best friends but also share the deep connection that most people only dream of. On their podcast, they talk about everything from splitting bills (spoiler: Mr Eazi insists on covering dates) to navigating fame together. It’s clear they’re not just partners; they’re a team, and that’s what makes their love so inspiring.

Whenever they post on social media, whether a cute vacation selfie or a simple, heartfelt caption, it’s a reminder that true love does exist.

If their love were a song, it’d be on repeat in everyone’s playlist!

These celebrity couples have undoubtedly made 2024 a year to remember for lovebirds and singles alike, proving that love is truly in the air. If you still need to find it, please don’t forget to check their pages.

If you’re in a relationship and have been looking for ways to spice your relationship, go through the extravagant displays of affection to intimate social media posts these couples have choked us with. They indeed set the standard for relationship goals this year.

Notable mention

Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth) and Miz Vick

Basketmouth and Miz Vick had everyone talking with their Ghetto Love Story movie promo that looked suspiciously like a real-life love story.

While they claim it’s all for the movie, their chemistry is so good that fans are rooting for them to make it official. If it’s love, we love it. If it’s not, they should stop toying with our emotions.

