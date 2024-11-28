Nollywood Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has marked a new milestone in her career with the official launch of her real estate brand, Jenifa Gardens.
In a video posted on her social media handles, Akindele revealed that her popular series Jenifa’s Diaries inspired her real estate project.
The 47-year-old expressed joy and fulfilment in turning her long-time dream into reality.
Akindele, who is also an ambassador for Amen Estate, a popular estate located on the Ibeju Lekki axis of Lekki Peninsula, Lagos, revealed that the development will boast world-class infrastructure, including tarred roads, an efficient drainage system, top-notch security, and an uninterrupted power supply.
She highlighted that each home is adorned with lush landscaping, featuring vibrant flowers and private pools, creating a luxurious and serene living environment for residents.
Her announcement read: ”I’m excited to share a transformative chapter of my life! After years of hard work, I’ve turned my dream of owning a real estate development with world-class infrastructure into reality. From the drainage system, the tarred roads, top-notch security, and uninterrupted power supply are beautified by flowers and pools in every home. I proudly present Jenifa Gardens, a place where dreams come true. This real estate venture embodies the belief that everyone deserves a home that reflects their style and personality.”
This isn’t the famous actress’s first venture into real estate. In recent years, she has collaborated with Amen Estate, creating promotional videos to showcase their developments.
The actress is one of the leading figures in Nollywood. Akindele is known for her blockbuster movies A Tribe Called Judah, Omo Ghetto, Battle on Buka Street, and Your Excellency, as well as her famous TV series Jenifa Diaries.
