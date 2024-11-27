Olujonwo Obasanjo, the son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has sought forgiveness from his estranged wife, Temitope, and is calling for reconciliation after a divorce process.

In May 2017, Olujonwo married Temitope, the daughter of billionaire businessman Kessington Adebutu, owner of Premier Lotto, popularly known as ‘Baba Ijebu. ‘

The marriage faced significant challenges even before it was formalised.

In March 2017, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Olujonwo’s mother, Taiwo Obasanjo, filed a lawsuit at the Ikeja High Court to stop her son’s wedding.

The respondents in the lawsuit were her husband and her son’s bride’s father,

Mrs Obasanjo sought to halt the wedding, claiming she received prophecies and warnings from men of God advising that Olujonwo should not participate in any elaborate celebration before he turned 34.

Olujonwo and Temitope proceeded with the marriage after Justice Lateefa Okunnu dismissed his mother’s case on 10 April 2017, ruling that the court lacked jurisdiction since Olujonwo, then 33, was an adult.

The traditional marriage was held at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel. At the same time, the white wedding ceremony took place at the Methodist Church of the Trinity in Tinubu and Lagos.

However, a year later, the marriage encountered difficulties, prompting Olujonwo to initiate divorce proceedings, citing concerns for his safety.

This newspaper also reported that Olujonwo lamented his inability to serve Temitope with the divorce papers at Ikeja High Court.

No updates have been reported on the divorce case, leaving it unclear whether Olujonwo and Temitope divorced.

Forgiveness

However, in its Monday report, LEADERSHIP newspaper said the ex-president’s son expressed regret over the collapse of his marriage and urged Temitope to reconsider their separation.

The paper said the ex-president’s son acknowledged his part in their estrangement and emphasised his sincere desire to rebuild their relationship for the sake of peace and mutual understanding in a statement sent to them.

The paper quoted Olujonwo’s statement saying: “It is with a heart whole of reflection and hope that I, Mr Olujonwo Obasanjo, share the latest development in the journey between my estranged wife, Mrs Temitope Adebutu Obasanjo, and I. For some time now, our relationship has been marred by seemingly irreconcilable differences, painful moments that led us down the path of separation, and even divorce proceedings.

“Yet, despite the hurt and the distance that has grown between us, recent events have led me to reassess the foundation of our marriage with a fresh perspective.

There have been moments of quiet reflection, as well as the intervention of caring and trusted individuals, who have encouraged us to consider what brought us together in the first place: the love, the dreams, and the bond that we once shared. And in this space of reflection, I have realised that our relationship is worth another chance.”

Restoration

Additionally, Olujonwo apologised to his estranged wife for the pain and suffering his actions, along with those of his mother and family, have caused her.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring their reconciliation process remains free from anger, blame, or bitterness, emphasising that his ultimate goal is healing, restoration, and recovering what was once lost.

“My deepest desire is for reconciliation, healing and restoration of what was lost. I recognise the role I played in the challenges we faced and fully accept my responsibility to rebuild the trust and love that we once had. This is not a journey I take lightly, but one that I am ready to face with sincerity, humility, and unwavering dedication.

“When I reflect on the beautiful moments we have shared, the joy, the laughter, and the dreams of the future, I am reminded of why I chose Temitope as my partner. And though our marriage, like any, has had its ups and downs, those moments of happy partnership and the bond we shared are far too precious to let go”, said Olujonwo.

Precious to let go

Furthermore, the Ogun-born emphasised that the moments of joyous partnership and the deep bond he shared with Temitope are far too invaluable to let slip away.

Olujonwo expressed his belief that he would conquer the challenges ahead with unwavering faith, love, and determination, adding that he is prepared to embark on the challenging yet essential journey of healing and rebuilding.

He stated, “When I reflect on the beautiful moments we have shared, the joy, the laughter, the dreams of the future, I am reminded of why I chose Temitope as my partner. And though our marriage has had its ups and downs, those moments of happy partnership and the bond we shared are far too precious to let go.

“With this deep understanding and love, I now ask my wife for forgiveness for the hurt I have caused and the pain I have inflicted knowingly and unknowingly. I hope that Temitope is ready to release the anger, the resentment, and the wounds of the past. I know that the road ahead will not be easy, but I am willing to put in the effort to make it right, no matter how much it takes.”

He also urged his estranged wife to return so they could move forward together with love, understanding, and a renewed sense of purpose, placing their faith in God for guidance and a restored relationship.

“To Temitope, I offer my most sincere apologies. I ask for your forgiveness and plead for your hand in this renewed commitment to our union. With all my heart and so help me God,” he added.

