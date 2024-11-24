Funke Akindele’s ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’

Filmmaker Funke Akindele expressed confidence during an Exhibitor Soirée at the Film House Cinemas that her upcoming film, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ could generate N5 billion in ticket sales.

The film, scheduled for release in cinemas on 13 December, features Funke Akindele as Jenifa and Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana as Sege.

The cast also included Jackie Appiah, Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Bisola Aiyeola, Patience Ozokwor, Chimezie Imo, and Isaac Olayiwola, known as Layi Wasabi.

In January, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Akindele’s 2023 film ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ became the first Nollywood production to surpass N1 billion in box office earnings.

The actress rose to fame after starring in the UNFPA-sponsored sitcom ‘I Need to Know’, which aired from 1998 to 2002.

Actress Bimpe Akintunde’s online impersonator

Actress Bimpe Akintunde alerted her fans about a fake WhatsApp account created in her name to scam unsuspecting individuals.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Bimpe shared screenshots of the impersonator soliciting money from her followers.

She expressed frustration and disappointment and cursed the scammer for exploiting her hard work.

She urged her fans to report the scammer’s WhatsApp and bank accounts. Bimpe starred in movies like Wasila Coded Reloaded, The Secret Behind Our Marriage, and Maleeka.

Davido’s birthday gift

MR JAY AUTOS LLC gifted Davido a premium Escalade 600 luxury car for his 32nd birthday.

The car dealership announced the gift on Instagram, expressing gratitude for Davido’s loyalty and patronage.

Davido celebrated his 32nd birthday on 21 November with a live-streamed ” Davido & Friends Birthday Concert” for his global fans.

Actress Abimbola Craig’s views on marriage

Actress Abimbola Craig declared in an interview with Chude Jideonwo that marriage is a scam and attributed her singlehood to her preference for a self-aware and purpose-driven partner.

She revealed her mother’s humorous definition of the title ‘Mrs’ as ‘Master’ in Residential Servicing.

Abimbola Craig was known for movies such as ‘My Wife & I,’ ‘Skinny Girl in Transit,’ ‘Isoken,’ ‘Rumor Has It’, among others.

VDM met Don Jazzy

Social media influencer Martins ‘VDM’ Otse revealed on Instagram that he visited Don Jazzy to thank him for donating N100 million to his NGO, which aims to enhance public school education in Nigeria.

He said Don Jazzy clarified during his visit that the donation was not for the NGO but for his personal use.

Since gaining prominence, VDM has remained a consistent subject of media attention due to various controversies.

Actress Dayo Amusa welcomed her first child

Actress Dayo Amusa announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy.

Dayo, who disclosed this on her Instagram, didn’t reveal her child’s father’s identity or marital status

She debuted as an actress in 2002 and a producer in 2006, starred in films like ‘Ogbe Kan Mi,’ ‘Eyin Igbeyawo,’ ‘Vengeance’, among others.

Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola’s thoughts on IVF

Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola encouraged women during a TikTok live session to share their honest experiences with IVF and surrogacy to inspire others.

She encouraged women to reveal their complete journeys, including the use of fertility treatments, to inspire and uplift others facing similar challenges. She added that such openness fostered hope and confidence in those considering IVF or surrogacy.

The actress criticised incomplete or misleading testimonies that omitted crucial details about medical interventions and advocated for authenticity in sharing personal experiences.

Meanwhile, in a video on his Facebook page, the 47-year-old clarified that his message was not directed at his colleagues who recently gave birth.

Opeyemi gained recognition for her roles in movies such as Omugo Mefa, Owu Alatakun, Madam Dearest, Sunday Ewenje, Mama Drama, and Apaadi.

Phyno vs marriage

Rapper Phyno revealed on the ‘In My Opinion’ podcast that most artistes’ marriages failed due to the demanding nature of music, which consumed time and energy.

He stressed how tough it was to juggle music with other commitments, including marriage.

Phyno emphasised that artistes who managed to balance music and marriage deserved recognition.

The 38-year-old began his career as a producer in 2003 and primarily rapped in Igbo. He released his debut studio album, ‘No Guts No Glory’ in March 2014, which featured the singles ‘Ghost Mode’, ‘Man of the Year’, ‘Parcel’, and ‘O Set.’

Queen Lateefah grossed ₦350 million

Cinemax Nigeria announced that ‘Queen Lateefah,’ Wumi Toriola’s debut production, grossed N350 million and became the seventh highest-grossing Nollywood film ever.

Queen Lateefah, released in cinemas on 27 September, grossed ₦57.7 million in its opening weekend, becoming the highest-grossing movie of the period.

It set records as the highest Nollywood opening weekend for a non-holiday period and the top Nollywood weekend by an independent distributor in 2024.

Queen Lateefah followed Lateefah Adeleke, a 30-year-old businesswoman determined to rise through society’s ranks, whose carefully curated image crumbled when she met Jide Rhodes, a businessman who exposed her true nature.

The film explored themes of ambition, self-identity, and the cost and consequences of living a fake life.

The film, co-produced by Wumi Toriola Productions and Captain of the Sea Productions, featured a star-studded cast, including Kunle Remi and Nancy Isime.

Wunmi got her first acting role in 2009 in Odunfa Caucus’ and produced her first movie, ‘Ajewunmi’ in 2015.

Nicki Minaj features Davido on ‘The Pinkprint’

US rapper Nicki Minaj revealed she collaborated with Davido on ‘If It’s Okay’ to infuse the track with an Afrobeats vibe.

Minaj praised Davido as an “incredible writer and melody maker,’ describing the collaboration as an enjoyable experience.

Minaj included the track ‘If It’s Okay’ on her album ‘The Pinkprint’. She originally released ‘The Pinkprint’ in 2014. However, to celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary, the rapper released a special edition with four new tracks.

Davido advised Black Americans against relocating to Nigeria

Davido, during an interview on ‘The Big Homies House’ podcast, advised Black Americans against relocating to Nigeria due to economic challenges.

He highlighted Nigeria’s struggles with bad leadership, a high exchange rate, and skyrocketing oil prices.

The singer, who recently turned 32, made his music debut as a member of the group KB International and rose to fame after releasing ‘Dami Duro.’

Abducted singer Jude Nnam regained freedom

Gospel singer Jude ‘Ancestor’ Nnam regained his freedom after nearly a week in captivity.

Kidnappers abducted the national music director of the National Catholic Liturgical Music Council in Nigeria in Umunnachi, Anambra State.

His family announced his release on his Instagram. Still, the circumstances surrounding it remained unclear, with no information on whether a ransom was paid or if security operatives secured his freedom.

When contacted, Anambra Police spokesperson Ikenganyia Anthony claimed he had no information about the musician’s kidnapping and requested details from this reporter.

As of press time, Mr Anthony had yet to respond.

Comedian Funnybros welcomed baby with his partner

Comedian Onwuka Richard, known as Funnybros, announced the birth of his baby girl with his partner.

Funnybros, who began his career in 2019 and became known for his comedic style involving a Ghana-Must-Go bag, shared the news on Instagram.

Earlier in January, the 24-year-old gifted his father a house, describing it as a “New Year gift.”

Tiwa Savage rejected admirer’s Range Rover gift

Tiwa Savage revealed during a Q&A session on Beat FM that she returned a Range Rover gift from a man because she wasn’t interested in him romantically.

She added that although the car was a birthday gift, she returned it to avoid leading him on.

The 44-year-old started her career as a backup vocalist for artists like George Michael and Mary J. Blige. She gained fame for songs such as ‘Kele Kele Love’, ‘Love Me (3x)’, ‘Without My Heart’, ‘Ife Wa Gbona’, ‘Folarin’, ‘Olorun Mi’, and ‘Eminado.’

Why Plantashun Boiz reunions failed – Blackface

Singer Blackface disclosed during an interview on ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’ that attempts to reunite Plantashun Boiz failed because he was excluded.

The group, formed in 2000 with 2Baba and Faze, disbanded in 2004 but briefly reunited in 2007 to release an album.

They started their college journey at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) in Enugu. They later moved to Lagos, gaining popularity and adding a new member.

TikToker Jadrolita underwent mouth tumour surgery

Amadou ‘Jadrolita’ Elizabeth, the TikToker and content creator, underwent surgery to remove a tumour from her mouth.

Peller, a fellow content creator, announced the successful surgery on Instagram.

In October, Jadrolita announced her temporary break from creating AI robot-themed content due to her tumour diagnosis.

