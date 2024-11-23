Award-winning filmmaker Kunle Afolayan and his brother, Aremu, have reconciled, ending their age-long feud.

The two sons of the late iconic filmmaker and theatre legend Ade Love had been estranged for years, often at odds over personal differences. Kunle’s other siblings are Moji Afolayan (sister), Gabriel Afolayan (brother) and Anu Afolayan (brother).

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the founder of KAP Film & Television Academy had strained relations with Aremu due to personal life choices and lifestyle.

Their feud attracted public attention in 2018 when Kunle, in a Punch newspaper interview published on 22 April, called Aremu ‘stupid’ for claiming that their father lived in poverty despite his fame.

A week earlier, Aremu caused a stir when, in a 14th April Punch interview, he said he was born poor and opened up on what the newspaper called ‘‘his grass to grace story’’.

Because Aremu can pass for Kunle’s twin owing to their uncanny resemblance, his (Aremu’s) interview was embarrassing for Kunle; it led to some form of barrage of calls from his friends and associates who mistook Aremu for him.

Public spat

Since then, their discord played out online, with Aremu engaging in several public outbursts against his brother and other family members. The most recent incident occurred on 22 March 2023, when Aremu launched a profanity-filled tirade in a now-deleted Instagram video, criticising his family for failing to buy him a car.

However, on Friday, during the wake-keep ceremony for their mother in Oyo State, who died on 2 November at the age of 81, the brothers ended their feud.

Speaking at the event, the 50-year-old filmmaker said he was not Aremu’s brother but his father, emphasising that he was ten years older than him.

He said: “One thing I want to tell all his (Aremu’s) friends is that I’m not his brother but his father. Ask him; I trained him. I’m ten years older than him, but you, his female friends, push him. But love conquers all.”

Black sheep

While apologising to his brother, Aremu, 44, admitted he often ignored the family’s instructions. In his tribute to his late mother, he revealed that she reunited him with his brother, Kunle, before her death.

Aremu said, “My mother tried a lot because I had run away from her many times when they said I should go to school, and I said I am not going to High School. My brother (Kunle) punched me for why I didn’t want to go to school.

“My greatest joy today is what has been difficult for me for over 40 years. My mother gave it to me one day because my brother and I don’t talk, but my mother made us talk. She didn’t stop praying because I (Aremu) am the black sheep in the family. I disagree with my brother; he has no excuses because they said we resemble each other.”

Aremu further revealed that Kunle built a house for their mother and included their names despite not contributing a single dime to its construction.

He also apologised to the filmmaker for the Instagram backlash and the challenges he caused him, stating, “It’s because I love you; God knows.

“He (Kunle) said I didn’t go to school, and sometimes I’m womanising in nature, but he made me know many people, such as gospel singer Tope Alabi. He has built a house for our mother, and this is the house we are in today.

“I don’t have a kobo in this house, but he built it in our name. I’m sorry for putting you (Kunle) through the Instagram backlash. It’s because I love you”, said Aremu.

Aremu and Kunle Afolayan holding each other after settled their differences at their mother’s wake keep

Mother to many

In his tribute, Kunle, who debuted as an actor in the 1999 political drama ‘Saworoide’ described his mother as a pillar to many.

Kunle, who made his directorial debut in 2006 with ‘Irapada’, a Nigerian supernatural thriller, revealed that his late mother ensured daily connections with his family and friends.

The alumnus of the New York Film Academy said: “When you get to the stage of bringing home a girlfriend and all that, my mother will not say this one isn’t good but will say all of them are good. Up till now, may her soul rest in peace. She often ensures all his family and friends are reached, and I’m happy we succeeded her.”

At the after-party of the wake-keep, Kunle sang for Aremu as they danced and embraced each other warmly.

The Sanctuary of Liberty (a church programme) for their late mother will be held on Saturday at Temidire First Baptist Church in Komu, Oyo State.

