Despite its financial benefits, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has opened up about his decision to stop hosting events as an MC.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, the comedian-cum-filmmaker shared insights into his career evolution, challenges as a first-time producer, and his passion for storytelling.

Reflecting on his career priorities, the 46-year-old actor explained his decision to no longer to host weddings and private gigs as an MC.

He said, “I’m still very much into comedy, but I’ve stopped private gigs, like weddings and MCing. I know more money comes in from there, but it was a sacrifice I had to make.

“I didn’t enter this industry to be an MC for weddings. I felt like I was degrading the art, making me feel bad. If I do private gigs now, it will only be stand-up comedy, not the MC; let me do my 30-minute performance and bounce off. I’m no more emceeing; I can’t do it anymore. I’d be cheating on my value. It’s about preserving it, even though I’m losing money. That’s not what matters to me now.”

Despite his growing footprint in filmmaking, Basketmouth reassured fans that comedy remains central to his career. “I didn’t stop comedy; I’m just evolving. Next year, I’m going on a UK tour, then a US tour, and I’ll have a show in Nigeria as well,” he stated.

Long-planned transition

Basketmouth premiered his debut film ‘A Ghetto Love Story’ on Sunday.

The comedian revealed his filmmaking journey in the interview, describing the transition as “long-planned.”

“It’s been a while since I wanted to do this, but I wasn’t ready. The excitement kicked in once production started. It’s always been part of the plan. I knew I was going to end up making movies. When I started comedy, then moved to TV with Flatmates, and later ventured into music and concerts—it was clear movies would be the final step. It’s what I enjoy the most among everything I’ve created in the entertainment industry. The transition was easy because it was already planned.”

When quizzed about why he is particular about making movies now, he said, “There are things you just know you’re meant to do, and for me, that’s movies. I feel I’m naturally better at this than anything else. Deep down, there’s this certainty that I can succeed because I’m already a storyteller by nature. As a comedian, my material often involves twists and surprises, much like a movie narrative. I also create and produce music, and sound is one of the most critical elements of filmmaking—it evokes emotion and completes the storytelling. So, for me, it all comes together seamlessly.”

A Ghetto Love Story

The romantic drama, directed by Daniel Oriahi and written by Victoria Eze (Mizvick), features a star-studded cast including Akah Nnani, Beverly Osu, Patience Ozokwor, Chioma Chukwuka, and others. A Ghetto Love Story explores love, survival, and life’s complexities in a low-income Nigerian neighbourhood.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the film, which is now showing in cinemas nationwide, Basketmouth revealed, “This story is deeply personal to me. It’s based on real-life events. Making this movie has been a dream I’ve nurtured for years.”

The University of Benin graduate said, “When I saw perfection in the story, I thought, ‘Why not? Let’s make this movie.’ However, I was delayed for a while until one day, I woke up and told my graphic designer to create a poster for the movie. I posted it online, announcing that I would release it this year.

“At that point, there wasn’t even a story yet. The writer had no idea what I was up to, but I did it to put pressure on myself. The movie would never have been made if I hadn’t done that. Unfortunately, as soon as I did, the economy crashed.”

This newspaper reported that the film, a blend of comedy and raw emotion, first gained public attention in September when Basketmouth shared a romantic photo with Mizvick, sparking engagement rumours. It was later revealed that this was a publicity stunt to promote the movie.

Basketmouth married Elsie Okpocha in 2010; the couple had three kids together, but in 2022, he announced their 12-year marriage had ended. When questioned during the interview if he genuinely wants to find a love story again beyond the pulled stunt, he said reservedly, “Finding love? That is a personal conversation I’d like to have with God.”

First-time filmmaker

Despite his enthusiasm, Basketmouth noted that he faced significant hurdles, especially financial constraints while producing A Ghetto Love Story.

The 46-year-old comedian said, “Everything was smooth except for the financial aspect. When the director gave me the initial budget, the dollar hit the naira hard and costs shot up by 20 per cent.

“By the time I gathered the funds, costs had risen again. Within two weeks, the budget had increased substantially. I realised that if I delayed any longer, it would only worsen, and I’d have to spend even more.”

When asked about the familiar challenge producers face with fluctuating budgets due to economic pressures, Basketmouth stated, “Unlike many producers who make movies solely to make money, I focused on creating art and excellence. When producers cut their budgets to save costs, they unknowingly compromise the quality of their films, often resulting in subpar productions. That’s not my approach. I didn’t make Ghetto Love Story to make money; I made it to create something extraordinary.

“But if the movie breaks the box office, that’s great—by God’s grace, we’ll make the money back. If not, that’s okay too. This was a challenge I set for myself. It’s my contribution to the world to demonstrate what’s possible.”

Regarding his choice of director, Basketmouth explained, “Before selecting Daniel Oriahi, I spent time watching different movies because I needed a director who could bring Ghetto Love Story to life. Someone sent me a link to his Instagram page, and I reviewed one of the films he had directed (Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo-2015). I didn’t focus on the storylines; instead, I paid attention to the camera angles and how the scenes were presented. In about five to ten minutes, I was convinced he was the director I wanted to work with.”

The Sociology and Anthropology graduate also expressed gratitude for the cast and crew despite production delays due to budget challenges.

“Thankfully, the cast believed in me and knew I would make a good movie. Some actors had to drop out because of rescheduled shoots, but we pushed through, and the film came to life,” he said.

Career

Basketmouth’s career includes producing projects such as Ghana Jollof and the comedy web series Papa Benji. Initially a rapper, he formed groups like “Da Psychophats” and “Da Oddz” before transitioning to comedy, where he achieved significant success. He starred in the Africa Magic series My Flatmates (2017) and Nollywood’s hit movie The Brotherhood(2022).

Music-wise, Basketmouth released the albums ‘Yabasi’ (2020) and ‘Horoscope’ (2022), featuring stars such as Ladipoe, Waje, Flavour, and Johnny Drille. He won the National Comedy Award twice (2005 and 2006) and was nominated for The Humour Awards Academy and Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award.

2014, he founded Barons World Entertainment, collaborating with artistes like Aṣa and Adekunle Gold. His impact in entertainment has earned him endorsement deals with Globacom, Amstel Malta, and others.

