mPharma, a leading patient-centred, technology-driven healthcare company, has partnered with Nectar Beauty Hub, a prominent provider of skincare and beauty products in Nigeria, to revolutionise healthcare and wellness across the continent.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, mPharma revealed that the partnership will be a strategic alliance, combining its expertise in pharmaceutical distribution with Nectar Beauty Hub’s strong influence in the beauty and wellness sectors.

This alliance aims to revolutionise the healthcare and beauty industries by enhancing access to quality health and wellness solutions throughout Africa.

mPharma emphasised that the partnership is pivotal in fostering positive relationships with stakeholders and transforming the beauty and healthcare value chain.

Additionally, pharma confirmed that the partnership aligns with its transformative growth plans for HealthPlus, a leading pharmacy chain in Nigeria, and CasaBella, a beauty-focused retail chain.

“Together, the two companies will prioritise a holistic customer experience, combining beauty, wellness, and healthcare to create a unique and impactful retail experience”, said mPharma.

Furthermore, mPharma stated that the partnership with Nectar Beauty Hub would expand its operations to over 300 retail locations across Nigeria and immediately serve more than 500,000 customers.

The companies committed to launching innovative initiatives to set new benchmarks for the health and beauty sectors.

CEOs speak

Gregory Rockson, ceo and co-founder of mPharma, stated that the partnership aligns with the company’s mission to build a healthier Africa by delivering transformative beauty and healthcare services.

“This partnership merges the strengths of two visionary organisations. We are excited to fast-track our transformative plans for HealthPlus and CasaBella and to increase access to affordable, quality products and services across Nigeria”, said Mr Rockson.

Beatrice Eneh, managing director of Nectar Beauty Hub, stated that the partnership is a significant victory for Nigeria and Africa.

She expressed her company’s pride in serving the continent on such a meaningful scale.

Ms Eneh added: “I am delighted to partner with pharma to achieve our shared goals and contribute to the structural growth of the beauty and healthcare industries.

“This collaboration represents a win for Nigeria and Africa, and we are honoured to serve the continent at such a meaningful scale.”

This was not the first time mPharma had partnered with a Nigeria-based organisation on health-related initiatives.

In April 2022, this newspaper reported that mPharma committed to making medications affordable and accessible across Africa by partnering with TytoCare.

