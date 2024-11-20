A philanthropist, Abubakar Atiku, has donated a 25-year-old crocodile worth millions of Naira to the University of Ilorin Zoological Garden.
According to the University’s Bulletin issued on Monday, the noble gesture highlights the philanthropic nature of the traditional leader.
Speaking on the donation, Mr Atiku said the rearing of crocodiles holds significant cultural and symbolic value, serving as a royal heritage and a centre of attraction.
Mr Atiku, the Balogun Fulani of Ilorin, explained that the donation underscores the strong bond between the University and its host community.
|
The traditional leader added that his family compound has long been associated with crocodile rearing, noting that the donation was a testament to their commitment to preserving tradition.
According to him, the donated crocodile, approximately 25-years-old, will be a remarkable addition to the growing animal collection of the University’s zoo.
Welcome development
Receiving the crocodile, Oyeyemi Jekayinfa, Chairperson, Unilorin Zoological Garden Board Management, said the gesture was a welcome development.
Ms Jekayinfa acknowledged the existing relationship between the University and its host community, which has yielded positive results.
She expressed gratitude for the donation and invited the public to visit the zoo for tourism and educational purposes.
For his part, Olatunji Yusuf, General Manager of Unilorin Zoo, commended Mr Atiku’s unique contribution to the University, noting that the donation marks a significant milestone in the zoo’s history.
Mr Yusuf highlighted the zoo’s exceptional features, which include its natural environment, suspended bridge, and experienced staff.
“The Ilorin community can take pride in its rich cultural heritage, and the University’s zoological garden will remain a cherished destination for education and recreation,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999