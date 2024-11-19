To promote early breast cancer detection and educate the public about regular screenings, the TRACKFIT community, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), launched an awareness campaign and provided free screenings for women in Lagos.

Over the weekend, the TRACKFIT community’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at the University of Lagos, supported by Bay Ice, was designed to raise awareness about the disease while offering essential healthcare services to those without access to such screenings.

Breast cancer begins in the cells of the breast, typically in the milk ducts or glands. It occurs when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably and, if not detected early, can spread to other body parts.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the TRACKFIT revealed that the walk brought together 156 participants.

The event commenced with registration, where participants wore pink attire to support breast cancer awareness.

Test

According to the organisers, Osas Irianele, known as Osasbaby, delivered the opening remarks, energising the crowd and setting a positive tone for the event.

Following the remarks, attendees participated in a sensitisation session led by representatives from the St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Center.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The representative stressed the critical importance of early detection and regular screenings for breast cancer.

In addition, Amal Outreach provided vital health checks for attendees, further promoting awareness and preventive measures.

Coach Martins also coordinated a 500m x 4 relay race, with Team White, also known as One Tribe, emerging winner.

Following the relay, Pink Clinic offered free breast cancer screenings, providing private checks and consultations. This underscored the event’s commitment to promoting wellness and proactive health management.

Awareness

After the screenings, the main walk, which covered a scenic 5km route, started from the university’s back gate, passed through Ransom Kuti and Afe Babalola Halls, and returned to the starting point.

As participants walked, they displayed dance moves and enjoyed engaging fitness demonstrations, creating a festive and unifying atmosphere.

The participants also networked while refreshed with Cway water, Boxi, and Porcari Sweat.

TRACKFIT coordinator Ademola Alugo expressed his gratitude to Pink Clinic, the participants, and the sponsors for contributing to the success of the awareness campaign.

Alugo further emphasised that the partnership with Pink Clinic enables the NGO to offer critical health services to the community while spreading awareness about breast cancer.

“A massive shoutout goes to our incredible executives and the planning committee at TRACK FIT, whose hard work and dedication made this event possible.

READ ALSO: Abia govt approves health insurance scheme for civil servants

“We also thank everyone who participated and contributed to this important cause, including our partners Cway, Porcari Sweat, Crestville Apartments, and our sponsor Bay Ice,” said Alugo.

Furthermore, Adamu from Bay Ice said: “Bay Ice proudly sponsored the event, celebrating the launch of its Elegant Woman watch designed to empower and inspire women.

“We’re proud to support this meaningful cause and encourage women to prioritise their health.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

