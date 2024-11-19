Over the weekend in Lagos, music star Dapo ‘D’banj’ Oyebanjo stole the spotlight by walking the runway in an outfit from HUE, a rising Nigerian fashion brand led by Abisoye Olorunnimbe.
This memorable event occurred during Lanre Da Silva’s Runway Renaissance Initiative in Victoria Island.
The appearance was unexpected, as HUE delighted the audience by closing the show with D’Banj modelling a beautiful golden hoodie.
HUE’s signature blend of Nigerian fabrics with luxury haute couture was beautifully showcased in their “Blossom” collection, featuring bold, vibrant prints and elegant designs.
“We are thrilled to have been part of this incredible platform that promotes sustainability and empowers emerging designers.Our Blossom collection celebrates individuality, confidence, and the vibrant spirit of Nigerian fashion,”said HUE founder Abisoye Olorunnimbe.
The star-studded event, which included celebrities like Bisola, Aiyeola, Mimi Onalaja, Kate Henshaw and Funke Kuti, aligned with Lanre Da Silva Ajayi’s mission to promote collaboration and sustainability in fashion.
Regarding the project’s significance, Lanre Da Silva said, “The Lanre Da Silva Ajayi (LDA) Runway Renaissance aims to empower the fashion industry by supporting talented designers and small-scale producers who prioritise sustainability. By providing a platform for these emerging creatives, we seek to inspire a more conscious approach to fashion, benefiting both people and the planet.”
Ms Olorunnimbe, a University of Manchester law graduate with over a decade of experience, said, “By sourcing unique fabrics worldwide and blending Nigerian textiles with haute couture, we aim to put the country’s talent on the global stage sustainably. “
HUE has graced various fashion shows in Nigeria and abroad and is a regular participant at GtBank Fashion Week, Adire Lagos, and Fashion Souk, among others.
