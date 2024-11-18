Ned Nwoko, a lawmaker representing the Delta North Senatorial District, has revealed that his wife, Regina Daniels, was sought after by prominent suitors before they married.

The lawmaker’s remark came weeks after his wife revealed she had twenty boyfriends, each serving different purposes, before marriage.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the mother-of-two, who disclosed this during a live Instagram conversation with a friend, clarified on her Instagram page that none of the twenty boyfriends had sexual relationships with her

However, the 63-year-old politician, in a video posted on the actress’s Instagram page Sunday, discussed their marriage with friends and the actress’ mother at a dining table.

Mr Nwoko confirmed in the video that Regina had twenty suitors, including prominent individuals such as pastors, oil barons, and film producers before she met him.

He emphasised that none of them had carnal knowledge of her and reaffirmed that he met her as a virgin.

The lawmaker said: “While she is such a gem, just like she mentioned in an interview some weeks ago that she had 20 men, yes, let me tell you, she told me there were so many suitors including revered pastors, oil bunkers, film producers.

“She gave me the list of her suitors and told me they were pampering her, sending her things, but she had nothing with any of them, and of course, by the time we got married, she was a virgin. So I thank her mother (her mother) for the training because she would have turned wayward if she did not do all that.”

Marriage process

Mr Nwoko, also a lawyer, revealed that he approached Regina’s mother to seek her consent for marriage but was advised to follow the proper procedures.

He explained that, although he understood the traditional requirements for marrying a woman— he couldn’t complete all the formalities due to the urgency of marrying the actress.

“I went to her mother and told her why I was there. As a traditional man, I knew I was supposed to go to my father and uncle’s house, but I told myself I didn’t have time for the formality. I liked this girl, and I was going to make haste during the sunshine, but I was told that is not how it is done and I would have to see the family, so my family and I went back a week later.

“That day, I went in jeans and a shirt. When we left her house that day, I heard the family had an issue because someone called me. The person told me Regina’s brothers and mother were fighting her, they broke some glasses, and Regina left the house. She drives herself and doesn’t know where she’s going”, he said.

Hubby’s compliment

In the video caption, the 24-year-old shared that it wasn’t the first time her husband had spoken about her in her absence.

She called the conversations adorable, adding that they made her feel special.

“Hubby just sent me this adorable video his friend made, and I couldn’t help but share. Isn’t this unplanned conversation about me with his friends and colleagues so cute? I love hearing hubby speak about me with so much love, especially in my absence.”

Mr Nwoko wed Regina on 26 May 2019 in Aniocha Local Government Area, Delta State.

Mr Nwoko further explained that, while her being from his community was important, virginity was a primary criterion in his search for a spouse.

They have two sons.

