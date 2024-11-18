Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has declared that he will no longer accept awards intended for women.

The social media personality made this statement on his Instagram story on Sunday while reflecting on his past challenges.

Bobrisky revealed that his troubles with the Nigerian government began after he won an infamous award at the premiere of actress Eniola Ajao’s movie Beast of Two Worlds in March.

He wrote: “My problem started when I collected the best-dressed female award with a N1 million prize. For my life, if I see an award for the best-dressed female, I will disappear from that location ASAP. Everyone knows I am a baddie with class; do you want to compete with me? Your mummy never!!! But when the problem became too much, I ran’’.

Background

In March, Premium Times reported that Bobrisky won best dressed at the Beast of Two Worlds movie premiere.

The movie’s producer, Eniola Ajao, awarded ‘Best Dressed Female’ and ‘Best Dressed Male’ to two attendees with the most impressive fashion choices.

Bobrisky, who identifies as a female, clinched the ‘Best Dressed Female’ and was awarded N1 million, while ex-BBNaija housemate Groovy emerged as the ‘Best Dressed Male’ with N1 million.

The crossdresser donned an all-black outfit with a cape and a staff, beating the likes of Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, and other female celebrities to win the converted prize.

However, shortly after the premiere, Bobrisky was arrested by the EFCC for money laundering and Naira mutilation. During his trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos, the judge, Abimbola Awogboro, dismissed the money laundering charges (counts five and six) but sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for Naira abuse.

Allegations and leaked audio

After his prison sentence, social critic Martins Vincent, aka VeryDarkMan, leaked an audio recording of the crossdresser claiming to have bribed EFCC officials to evade money laundering charges against him and serving his sentence in a luxury apartment.

In parts of the leaked audio, Bobrisky claimed that he was framed after receiving his infamous ‘Best Dressed Female’ award at the premiere of actress Eniola Ajao’s movie, ‘Beast of Two Worlds’.

He admitted to pleading guilty in court, believing he would receive a fine or perform community service. However, he said he was sentenced due to his guilty plea.

Bobrisky stated, “The whole issue started when they gave me the Best Dressed Female award. Jealousy was involved, and when I got to court, I admitted guilt, hoping for a fine or community service. However, the court sentenced me. On my way to prison, my Godfather called and assured me I wouldn’t enter prison. He told me not to worry and said he would arrange an apartment near the prison and speak to the Comptroller General of Prisons in Abuja.

This revelation sparked widespread reactions, which prompted the EFCC boss, Ola Olukoyede, to order an immediate investigation into the allegations attributed to some officers and further invited VDM and Bobrisky to assist investigators in unearthing the allegations that Bobrisky paid a bribe of N15 million to have money laundering charges against him dropped.

Enter The Falanas

However, Bobrisky constantly refuted the allegations in the leaked audio and denied bribing the EFCC officials.

In parts of the recording, he alleged that music artist Falz and his father, human rights lawyer Femi Falana, approached him during his imprisonment and requested N10 million to secure a presidential pardon for him.

Reacting to the crossdresser’s allegations, Mr Falana issued a cease-and-desist letter, demanding a retraction and public apology for what he described as ‘defamatory statements.’

But Bobrisky denied the allegations and asked the lawyer and his son Falz to hold VeryDarkMan, who leaked the recording, responsible. He dismissed the recording as “fake” and vowed to sue VeryDarkMan.

An investigative panel set up by the Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to investigate allegations against the NCoS concluded that there was no evidence to support claims that Bobrisky served his sentence outside a prison facility.

Attempted escape

In October, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Bobrisky faced two arrests while attempting to flee Nigeria amid his ongoing legal troubles.

The NIS apprehended Bobrisky at the Seme border while he was allegedly trying to escape the country. Later, the anti-graft agency removed him from an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight at Lagos’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The crossdresser finally fled the country in November.

