Barely 24 hours controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, sued the EFCC, National Assembly for N1.2 billion and addressed the infamous leaked audio by social media influencer Martins ‘VDM’ Otse, his US-based accuser, Bintin John, has shared another damning audio proof.

Mr John, a socialite, allegedly leaked an audio conversation between himself and Bobrisky to VDM to recover a lingering N4m debt.

Now, here’s the backstory. In September, the controversial viral phone recording, leaked by VDM, sparked a heated debate and indicted respected human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, Falz.

In the recording, Bobrisky alleged that he paid the EFCC N15 million to drop money laundering charges against him.

According to VDM, the audio surfaced after Bobrisky reportedly failed to repay N4 million borrowed from an associate to raise the said N15 million allegedly paid to the EFCC.

Furthermore, Bobrisky, in a now-deleted Instagram post, denied the allegation made in a leaked audio by VDM. He clarified, however, that the individual in the phone conversation, whom he identified as Bintin, did not lend him N4 million but gifted it to him due to the nature of their relationship. The crossdresser further alleged that Mr John’s claim of lending him N4 million stemmed from his refusal to date him.

But in the early hours of Sunday, Mr John countered Bobrisky’s denial with an audio recording acknowledging the alleged N4 million debt.

He wrote: “Honestly, I feel bad for the people you mentioned in the VN because I know you are shameless and disgusting. You’re trying to use your stupid and carefree clout-chasing behaviour to tarnish those who helped you.

‘‘I’ve realised the kind of person you are: selfish and self-centred, but I won’t stoop to your level. I know you do not have dementia or are suffering from amnesia because you and I know your name, and others will be involved. Even VDM doesn’t have this one. I pity you and those supporting you.

For the record, I am not Gegrel, nor did I ever kiss this nonentity called Bobrisky. There’s nothing to hide. You came to my Airbnb to discuss how I could help you get to the States because Mr Royce took your money and did nothing. Your brain would reset now. Also, I have all my guys in the house who can testify to it. But I will wait for your lawsuit’’.

In addition to a series of statements, Mr John also attached a 30-second snippet alleged to be Bobrisky seeking financial assistance.

“Good morning, see Bintin, I’m going through it. When I contacted you, I said I only needed N4 million. He now called me those people that helped him… because we got the pardon from the President.”

As of press time, Bobrisky has yet to respond to Mr John’s latest claims.

