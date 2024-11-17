Stakeholders in Nigeria’s film and creative industries called for enhanced collaboration and cooperation to cultivate a vibrant and responsible creative sector during the 4th edition of the Peace Anyiam Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference, hosted by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

The conference, held from 14 to 15 November under the theme ‘Film and Video Regulation in the Digital Age: Balancing Creativity and Responsibility,’ featured insightful discussions, ideas exchange, and innovative solutions to industry challenges.

The event, which included 12 panel discussions and over 36 distinguished panellists, including Mildred Okwo, Kene Okwuosa, Francis Onwuchie, Joy Odiete, Ope Ajayi, Michael Williams, Funmi Onuma, Naz Onuzo, Uche Agbo, Patrick Lee, Mary Njoku, Fidelis Duker, Ruth Kadiri, and Emeka Mba, explored a wide range of topics critical to the sector.

Discussions spanned themes such as crafting globally appealing narratives, addressing legal and practical issues in AI-driven film and TV production, understanding global distribution demands, and navigating the dynamics of studio and independent film financing.

Other sessions tackled strategies for maximising audience impact and returns, preserving cultural heritage, documenting stories for emerging audiences, empowering women in film and digital media, and addressing challenges in classification, collective management, and bargaining in the digital age.

The conference also attracted prominent dignitaries, including Mo Abudu, founder and chairman of EbonyLife Group; Tola Akerele, representing the Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; Ben Bruce; George Anyiam-Osigwe; Kennedy Anyiam-Osigwe; Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe; Fidelis Duker; and Joke Silva, among others.

Mo Abudu emphasised the importance of retaining authenticity in Nigerian and African storytelling for global audiences.

She highlighted the necessity of collaboration, noting that only some people can succeed in isolation.

Embracing responsibility and innovation

In his address, NFVCB Executive Director Shaibu Husseini encouraged filmmakers and content creators to push the boundaries of creativity while maintaining responsibility.

He underscored the conference’s aim to provide a platform for industry professionals, thought leaders and innovators to share knowledge, collaborate, and transition seamlessly from traditional to digital content consumption in Nigeria.

He said, “Those who have followed the conference since its inception in 2021 would agree that conversations have been constructive and open. It has annually focused on creating an enabling environment for businesses and investors while ensuring appropriate regulation of the activities of filmmakers, streaming services, and digital content providers.

“Let me use this opportunity to express my appreciation to all who have agreed to partner with us, be on a panel, moderate a session, or present a keynote remark at concise notice. Your expertise, enthusiasm, and solidarity have been instrumental in making this conference a resounding success, and I am truly grateful for your contributions.”

NFVCB’s objectives

Mr Husseini stressed that the NFVCB remains steadfast in its mission to foster a regulatory framework that stimulates the growth of the creative sector and safeguards the interests of consumers and stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the board’s dedication to nurturing a dynamic and responsible creative industry, underscoring the conference’s significance as a vital step toward realising this vision.

“Since taking office in March 2024, I have led a remarkable team of staff and management committed to shifting the focus from censorship to classification. This approach ensures that films and video content are appropriately categorised for diverse audiences.

“When our bill, which is currently receiving attention at the National Assembly, is amended, the term ‘censorship’ will be completely missing from our new name. We will officially be known as a classification organisation, and our pay-off will be simply ‘The Classifier’”, he added.

Additionally, the NFVCB Director highlighted that the organisation had significantly reduced film classification turnaround times, streamlining the process for filmmakers to obtain certification quickly with the introduction of an online class system. Plans to transition fully to digital operations by January 2025 made it more convenient for filmmakers and content creators nationwide to classify their works.

He noted, “Importantly, since I assumed office, we have promoted media literacy, empowering audiences to evaluate content critically. We have collaborated and are still talking with digital platform owners to protect consumers from harmful content. Significantly, we have strengthened international partnerships for exchanges and intellectual property protection.

“All this would not have been possible without the support of the staff and management. Therefore, I would like to acknowledge our team’s hard work and dedication at the NFVCB and appreciate the support of our partners and stakeholders, without whom this event would not have been possible.”

Appreciation

Mr Husseini appreciated Minister Musawa’s unwavering support and visionary leadership of the creative sector and the NFVCB.

He highlighted that under her leadership, the creative industry made significant progress in its development.

He also commended the National Assembly for its steadfast commitment to the growth and development of the creative sector, noting that their continued support empowered the NFVCB to carry out its responsibilities effectively.

“Together, we are working tirelessly to create an enabling environment for creativity to thrive, and I look forward to continued collaboration and partnership.

As I close, I urge our filmmakers and content creators to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity while embracing responsibility.

“Since our work has the power to shape minds and influence culture, it’s crucial that we balance artistic expression with sensitivity and respect for our audience. By doing so, we are not only upholding the integrity of our industry but also contributing to a more informed and empathetic society”, said Mr Husseini.

He called on stakeholders to collaborate with the NFVCB to foster an environment where creativity can thrive.

He emphasised that support and cooperation are crucial to success, expressed eagerness to work together to address the challenges and opportunities ahead, and celebrated our industry’s creative excellence.

