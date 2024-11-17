Actress Tope Osoba’s breast cancer surgery

Nollywood actress Tope Osoba has appealed for financial assistance after undergoing her first breast cancer surgery.

Her colleague, Foluke Daramola, shared the actress’ plight on Instagram and revealed that she had already undergone one surgery but required an additional procedure to remove the remaining particles from her breast.

The second surgery is estimated to cost around N12 million.

Daramola shared a video of Osoba’s hospital examination, revealing that the actress has reached out to Bolaji Amusan, president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, for support.

GWR confirmed Dr Fola’s attempt

The Guinness World Record (GWR) confirmed on its website that Nigerian doctor and artist Fola David-Tolaram held the record for the world’s largest drawing by an individual.

In July, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Dr Fola’s massive artwork, spanning 850 square meters, surpassed the previous record of 629.98 square meters, which Ravi Soni from India held.

Ravi Soni set the record on 30 November 2021 at Maharana Bhupal Stadium, India, marking the 12th successful attempt, according to GWR.

GWR revealed that Dr Fola’s gigantic piece of art, created on the pitch at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, measured a massive 1,004.7 m² (10,814.5 ft²), equivalent to the size of 3.8 tennis courts.

Jaywon vs Ayra Starr

Singer Jaywon, in an interview with News Central, said he fell out with Ayra Starr after trolls used their viral photo together to mock him.

He said he expected Ayra Starr’s management to address the issue but claimed they remained silent and promoted the image, fueling its spread.

Jaywon explained that he took the photo to celebrate Ayra Starr’s success, describing her as an artiste making Nigerians proud.

Charly Boy’s experience

Charly Boy revealed during an interview with Muvmnt Studio that his nanny raped him when he was young.

He admitted he mistook the abuse for pleasure due to his innocence. He shared that the incident led him to visit brothels, which caused him to contract gonorrhoea at 12.

Charly Boy, also an actor and presenter, began his musical career in 1982 and released the highlife single Obodo GiriGiri in 1984.

Kizz Daniel’s loss, music hiatus

Singer Kizz Daniel announced on X that his mother-in-law passed away from breast cancer.

He further disclosed plans to stop releasing new music after his EP, ‘Uncle K’, on 29 November.

Kizz Daniel rose to fame in 2014 with ‘Woju’ and established Flyboy I.N.C in 2017 after leaving G-Worldwide Entertainment.

Ashmusy addresses rumoured affair with Dino Melaye

Content creator Amarachi Amusi, known as Ashmusy, denied allegations of a romantic relationship with former lawmaker Dino Melaye during an interview with #WithChude.

She stated that she and Melaye were just friends and expressed frustration over the impact of the rumour.

Ashmusy, a skit maker and entrepreneur, runs several businesses, including Diamond Crest Homes, where he employs over 200 staff.

Wofai Fada expecting first child

Actress and comedian Wofai Fada announced on her Instagram page that she and her husband, Taiwo Cole, are expecting their first child together.

She shared photos from her maternity shoot that showcased her baby bump.

The actress and her husband held their legal wedding in October after celebrating their traditional wedding in Calabar, Cross River, in May.

Shortly after their traditional wedding, Taiwo’s family released a public disclaimer and distanced themselves from the union.

Wofai gained popularity through her comedic skits on Instagram and appeared in several films, including Oloture, The Wedding Party 2, Blood Sisters, and New Money.

Davido’s football club

Lagos Liga, a Nigerian premier private football league, announced on its Instagram page that Davido’s 30BG Sports Club registered to compete in its upcoming season alongside 15 other teams.

The singer joined other colleagues in the league, including Don Jazzy, who owned Supremos FC; D’banj, who owned Koko FC; and Burna Boy, who owned Burna Boy Football Academy.

Lagos Liga promised high-stakes matches for non-professional and veteran football players. The competition will begin in December and offer a N50 million prize for the winning team.

Lagos Liga also announced that reality TV star Tacha-owned Tacha FC joined the league.

Destiny Boy welcomed first child with their partner

20-year-old Nigerian singer Afeez Adesina, known as Destiny Boy, announced he welcomed a baby boy.

He shared a picture of himself and his partner and revealed the boy’s name as “Junior.”

Destiny Boy became known for songs like Oro Piano, Teramo and Omo Better.

Chioma Chijioke welcomed baby boy

Actress Chioma Chijioke announced she welcomed a baby boy nearly two years after her former husband, filmmaker Kingsley Anosike, passed away in February 2023 in Kuwait after collapsing on a football field.

The actress shared maternity photos and expressed gratitude to God for her bundle of joy but didn’t disclose the identity of her new partner and the father of her child.

Chioma Chijioke worked in the Nigerian film industry for over a decade and was featured in movies such as Back from Lagos, Moon Maids and Beyond Beauty.

Jude Nnam kidnapped

Renowned Igbo gospel musician and National Music Director for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jude Nnam, popularly known as “Ancestor,” was kidnapped on Thursday evening around 6 p.m. in Umunnachi, Anambra State, where he had travelled for a church event.

Catholic priest Augustine Mario broke the news on Facebook and added that unknown gunmen kidnapped the singer.

The singer is known for songs like Obi Eze Chukwu, Thanksgiving of Amazing Grace Olisa, In Thanksgiving and Love, Kosisochukwu and others.

Nurse Yaweh’s nudes

Nude photos and sex tapes of a young Nigerian lady, Ivie Aigbedion, a woman also known as Nurse Yahweh’s Rare Unique Masterpiece, have trended all week.

The sex tape videos and nude pictures of Nurse Yahweh, known for posting semi-nude pictures on her social media platforms, were downloaded from her Snapchat by fans who shared them on Telegram as well as some porn websites.

As of press time, her X account has been temporarily restricted.

