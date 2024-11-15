South Africans were disappointed on Friday when news broke that Mia Le Roux, the reigning Miss SA, had officially withdrawn from the ongoing Miss Universe pageant. The Miss Universe finale will take place on Saturday in Mexico.
The 28-year-old had made history in August as the first deaf woman to win the Miss South Africa title, following a highly publicised competition marred by controversies.
In an Instagram post on Friday, the Miss South Africa Organisation said, “It is with deep regret that we share the news that Mia Le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024, has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns.
“Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period. Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps toward recovery.”
Difficult decision
Le Roux herself expressed the gravity of the situation, saying, “I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe. Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes placed upon me.
“However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength.”
The Miss SA queen has not disclosed the exact nature of her health issues. Still, pageant insiders in South Africa revealed she is reportedly ‘battling severe vertigo,’ a condition often associated with hearing loss and inner ear problems.
An Update:
Mia because of her condition within the past two weeks has been suffering from severe vertigo. As we are all aware deafness affects balance, the decision to withdraw was not an easy one. #MissUniverse2024 #MissUniverse #MissSouthAfrica #MissSA pic.twitter.com/c3WyDu5tiN
— Miss Universe South Africa (@missuniverseza) November 15, 2024
Le Roux’s withdrawal means South Africa will not be represented at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, where over 120 contestants are vying for the crown.
Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux is the second contestant to exit the Miss Universe pageant in 2024. Earlier, Miss Universe Panama, Italy Mora, was disqualified after leaving her hotel without permission.
The Miss Universe disciplinary committee confirmed the disqualification following a thorough review. Mora stated she had been preparing for a gala event and was unaware her actions would result in her removal.
Le Roux
Diagnosed with profound hearing loss at just one year old, Le Roux underwent a cochlear implant and years of speech therapy, learning to speak after significant challenges. She has consistently used her platform to advocate for inclusivity and representation, emphasising that she is “differently-abled” rather than disabled.
Le Roux supported Chidimma Adetshina amid the Miss SA controversy and urged South Africans to embrace unity and inclusion.
In October, South Africans petitioned the Miss Universe organisation to disqualify Ms Adetshina. This followed the Department of Home Affairs’ announcement to revoke her and her Mozambican-born mother’s South African identity and travel documents.
Although Le Roux’s withdrawal from Miss Universe is a setback, she has championed causes supporting individuals with disabilities and those facing financial exclusion, showing that diversity should be celebrated rather than marginalised.
