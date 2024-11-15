Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN), a platform celebrating African fashion, culture, and excellence, has unveiled its 10th anniversary show and introduced a new charity initiative.

The unveiling took place on Wednesday at the Erelu Yeye Oodua Renaissance Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos.

AFWN is an initiative of Olori Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, the fifth wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwisi and PREMIUM TIMES was in attendance.

The Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2024 will run for a three-day showcase from 6 to 8 December at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island. The event will feature a vibrant exhibition of African fashion and will celebrate a decade of achievements.

Show rundown

The Ooni of Ife’s wife described the 10th-anniversary edition as a celebration of fashion and “a tribute to African innovation, creativity, and influence worldwide.”

The first day (6 December) will open with the highly anticipated Young Designers Competition, showcasing the talents of 25 emerging designers competing for a fully-funded opportunity to present at Africa Fashion Week London in 2025.

The founder emphasised that the competition aligns with AFWN’s mission to spotlight and nurture new talent, providing young African designers a platform to reach global audiences.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The second day (7 December) will feature established African designers, including those who participated in Africa Fashion Week London earlier this year. “For the first time, these designers will bring their collections to Lagos, allowing Nigerian fashion enthusiasts to experience the best of African fashion from the UK runway, right here in Lagos,” Queen Ronke noted.

A significant highlight of the third day (8 December) will be a special attendance by royalty, governors’ wives, celebrities, and influencers. The runway will be graced by Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the First Lady of Kwara State. “The day promises a blend of fashion and philanthropy, making it a fitting conclusion to the 10th anniversary celebrations,” the founder stated.

The final day will also feature a collaboration with Elizabeth Miller PR’s Luxury Hearts Fundraiser, an exclusive charity event to support local orphanages and other initiatives.

Charity drive

The AFWN founder highlighted that this edition will support Africa’s growth through creativity and charity, introducing a charitable initiative since its inception.

Olori Ronke said, “We are excited to collaborate with Elizabeth Miller PR Agency for the Luxury Hearts Fundraiser, making this edition even more meaningful. We are raising funds for charity for the first time, so we encourage guests to come ready to support the cause with artwork and other items available for sale, which will go directly to charity.

“Among the beneficiaries are the Sickle Cell Foundation and Rural Raise Africa, which supports remote villages across Africa. We’re eager to accept donations at the Luxury Fundraiser, which will take place on Day 3 of AFWN.”

African fashion vision

The founder speaking further highlighted AFWN’s mission of empowering African fashion creatives. “Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and London have fostered the growth of African fashion for over a decade. Since 2011, we’ve showcased over 3,000 African brands locally and internationally. Our vision is to empower fashion creatives for financial sustainability. By 2030, Africa needs 450 million jobs, which requires a shift towards future-focused skills training.”

She added, “Today, we see professionals like lawyers becoming content creators and doctors becoming chefs. This shift highlights the importance of platforms like AFWN to enhance job creation, generate wealth, alleviate poverty, and provide education through creativity.

“There are vast opportunities within the fashion industry, including roles for designers, textile artists, photographers, and models. Platforms like AFWN and AFWL create jobs across the industry and foster entrepreneurship, skills training, and job creation, empowering African creatives to thrive.”

Springboard

The unveiled chairman of the 10th edition, Lai Labode, Osi Apagun Pote of EgbaLand, also shared his enthusiasm for the platform’s impact.

During his remarks, he noted, “The time and resources invested in this should inspire all Africans. This is the kind of platform that deserves ongoing support. I do not doubt that all Africans will benefit from it. Africa’s fashion market is valued at around $31 billion, representing only 1.2 per cent of the $2.5 trillion global market. We Africans hold just two per cent of this share, and platforms like AFWN can help elevate us to the next level. This is truly something for all Africans to celebrate.”

Reflecting on AFWN’s impact, Olori Ronke stated that fashion in Nigeria rapidly emerges as a launchpad for young designers, moving beyond its former reputation as a less-regarded career choice.

She said, “Africa Fashion Week Nigeria is a springboard for young designers. Over the past 10 years, we’ve showcased 3,000 designers, hosted 50,000 guests, and generated over 200 million social media impressions. Our mission extends beyond showcasing fashion to preserving cultural heritage in textiles.

“Fashion in Nigeria was once viewed as a fallback option, but today, it’s a respected field with content creators commanding fees of up to N1-2 million. We must focus on financial sustainability for our creatives and go beyond social media glamour, which doesn’t always translate to income.”

This year, AFWN plans to audition over 1,000 models, selecting 60 who will each receive $1,000 for their participation. The show will also engage industry professionals, including show producers, lighting and sound experts, digital marketers, and stylists, enhancing the event’s value chain.

The event’s official beauty partner, L’Oréal, will provide hair styling services. At the same time, other sponsors include the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Sterling Bank, Bank of Industry, Elizabeth Miller PR, and Essenza.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

