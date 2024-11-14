How can we quickly forget Damilola Adeparusi aka Chef Dammy?

While it has been 17 months since Chef Dammy made headlines for her ambitious attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, the story behind her emergence is one for the books.

Chef Dammy, a native of Ekiti State, embarked on a 120-hour cookathon in her hometown of Ilupeju, Ekiti on 11 May.

For four days, she entertained Nigerians tirelessly, preparing over 100 dishes, capturing widespread attention and igniting social media with mixed reactions. While some questioned her ability to handle the financial demands and complete the challenge, others admired her resilience.

Ms Dammy’s attempt followed Hilda Baci’s inspiring 93-hour, 11-minute cook-off, which broke the previous 87-hour, 45-minute record set by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

Baci’s record-breaking feat inspired chefs across Nigeria and Africa, and Chef Dammy’s attempt added to the wave.

Her attempt to break the Guinness World Record in the most extended cooking category, with a 120-hour target, caught the attention of the public and several prominent individuals, including Nigerian doctor Ayo Arojo, who gifted the young chef N500,000 and promised her a two-week cooking tour in the US.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Additional endorsements also came from public figures, including Adeoye Aribasoye, Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, who encouraged Chef Dammy to remain focused on her resolve to break the world record for the longest time spent cooking.

Ms Dammy completed 120 hours of marathon cooking despite numerous challenges.

It was rumoured that her team had to request money from people who came to eat her food due to the cost of preparing different food items.

Broken Record

Although she surpassed Baci’s record, Chef Dammy’s attempt was not officially recognised by Guinness World Records, as she did not register her attempt with the body.

This oversight meant her impressive 120-hour cookathon didn’t qualify as an official world record despite its widespread attention and praise.

In an interview with BBC, she clarified that her challenge was never about seeking recognition but was a personal test of her abilities.

150-hour cook-a-thon

Unfazed by critics and haters, on 17 June 2023, Chef Dammy, then 22 years old, while speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, reaffirmed her determination to break the world record.

She announced her plan to pursue a 150-hour cooking marathon the following month, aiming to secure her place in the Guinness World Records officially.

Audio money

As her cookathon gained attention, rumours about her financial earnings from the cookathon began circulating online. On 19 June 2023, Chef Dammy took to her Instagram to address the rumours.

In a video on her page, the Ekiti-born chef clarified that the total money she received during and after the marathon was not even close to the speculated N2 million.

Chef Dammy also denied rumours of receiving a car, explaining that while she had heard about it, she had never seen it.

In the video, she also appealed to sponsors who wanted to support and reach out to her via dm. She said they should talk to her directly and discuss rather than claim they gave her money.

According to her, posting receipts of money they claimed to have given her only puts her safety at risk. She said many people would think she has the money, but she doesn’t.

Controversy

Chef Dammy sparked a significant buzz with her 120-hour cooking marathon, primarily due to the controversy and public debate surrounding her attempt.

Many lauded her attempt as an outstanding achievement, while some criticised her for trying to overshadow Baci, who had claimed the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

In a surprising twist, Chef Dammy later said she had been threatened and bullied, leaving her living in constant fear for her life.

She claimed her pastor and others threatened her.

Her former pastor, Mr Jeremiah, a.k.a Billionaire Dollar Prophet, the founder of Spirit Word Global Mission, responded to Chef Dammy’s allegation.

READ ALSO: Hollywood filmmakers partner Kunle Afolayan to train young Nigerian filmmakers

Although it still isn’t clear what might have transpired, Mr Jeremiah noted then that the cook-than was not Chef Dammy’s idea alone. He revealed that the church hosted the event, with support from other people and 50 church members.

Ms Dammy, an undergraduate studying mass communication at the Federal University of Ado-Ekiti, will be remembered for her resilience and determination in undertaking a remarkable 120-hour cook despite financial constraints, public scepticism, and other challenges.

Her journey is a testament to ambition and resilience, inspiring others to take on similar cookathon challenges. While she once pledged to pursue a 150-hour cookathon, that promise remains unfulfilled, and public interest has since waned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

