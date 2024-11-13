The founder of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO), Ebuka Obi, has revealed why he has never engaged in sexual intercourse with any woman.

The 44-year-old pastor is known for his controversial teachings about sex. He has notably referred to men putting their genitals in their wives’ mouths or engaging in oral sex as sinful.

Additionally, he has always said in his sermons that he prefers his wife to live abroad instead of sharing the same home with him.

During an interview with the BBC Igbo published on BBC Pidgin on Monday, the famous prophet, who established Zion Ministry in 2009, disclosed that he vowed celibacy to God twelve years ago.

The Imo-born further stated that he has maintained his celibacy because he has not received divine instructions from God to marry.

Mr Obi, also a singer, said: “I have never dated or slept with a woman before. If any woman claims I’ve been with her, let her come forward and say it. It’s not as though I’m looking for any specific qualities in a woman to marry—if that were the case, there’s no type of woman I haven’t encountered.

“What’s holding me back is that I want to hear from God for direction, and He hasn’t directed me on anything about marriage yet. I’ve prayed tirelessly but haven’t received the slightest sign about who or when to marry.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The clergyman further denied allegations of orchestrating fake miracles during the interview, dismissing the accusations against him as baseless.

He attributed his fame to divine partnership, emphasising that God worked through him to spread his gospel.

He also described the allegations he alleged were from some pastors as unfounded and misleading.

“All the people who talk about ‘staged miracles’ have shown that it’s what they know because only someone fake can quickly identify what is fake.

What is happening is that people have never seen anything like this before. They have never encountered a unique anointing like that of Zion Ministry, where prophecies come with instant solutions”, said Mr Obi.

Mr Obi issued a bold challenge, declaring, “Anyone who claims that my church or I have used them to stage fake miracles should come forward and say it openly.”

Background

Mr Obi is a native of Uburu Ihejioffor in Oru West Local Government Area, Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

His church, ZPMO, is a non-denominational ministry headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Mr Obi, who disclosed that he began receiving divine revelations from God at eight, is the founder of Seraphic Home Foundation, a haven for the less privileged: widows, widowers, orphans, sick, mentally deranged, needy, and homeless.

The clergyman convenes Night of Open Heaven, a daily online prayer programme, Holyghost Court, a Family Reconciliation Initiative, and 100 Days Prayers, an annual fasting and prayer crusade observed and attended by millions worldwide.

Before answering his spiritual calling, he was a trader specialising in electrical equipment at Idumota Market, Lagos.

In 2009, he revealed that he closed his electronic trading business to establish Zion Ministry, following what he described as God’s instruction.

Despite not attending theology school, the cleric said he began his prophetic ministry at eight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

