The 2024 Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Fashion Weekend, a two-day event, was an exclusive gathering that brought together a select array of fashion talents, business owners, designers, and fashion experts, including makeup artistry and hairdressing, creating a unique and privileged experience.

The annual event came to a grand close on Sunday night. One of the highlights of the final day was the insightful masterclasses led by renowned industry figures and a US-based celebrity makeup artist, Sheika Daley, who is most sought-after in the entertainment industry. Ted Gibson, a celebrity hairdresser whose notable clients include Anne Hathaway, Renée Zellweger, Kate Gosselin, and Zoe Saldana, also facilitated a masterclass.

Ms Daley, a Jamaican native, most recently worked with Hollywood star and singer Zendaya as her Makeup artist on “Spiderman: No Way Home.”

Ms Daley, a Jamaican, is renowned for her unique approach to makeup artistry. Her established clientele includes Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Normani, Jodie Turner-Smith, Ayesha Curry and Ciara, each of whom she caters to with a distinct and personalized style.

Daley’s trade secrets

During her master class, Ms Daley demonstrated how she creates signature red carpet looks for her celebrity clients that last all day and the secrets to achieving flawless red carpet glam.

The beauty expert revealed some products that have helped her achieve her signature flawless look and tips on layering makeup products to help it last all day.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Ms Darley established that the kind of makeup she does for her clients is based on individuality.

“What I can put on Kelly Rowland, I can’t put on another person; what I can do on La La Anthony, I can’t do on Beyonce. I find the best products and techniques for each individual.”

She said the common mistake most makeup artists make is “trying to apply the same makeup on everyone.” She emphasised that one technique can not work for everyone the same way, so you need to know what your client loves. For example, some clients love highlighting their lips, brows, eyes, etc.

As one of the most sought-after makeup artists in the American entertainment industry, Ms Daley revealed that her challenge has been getting her clients to sit still.

‘‘Cell phones are one of the challenges because most of my clients are always on their cell phones looking down; the blue light from the phone also interferes with the job, and some are always carrying their pets while seated for their makeup’’.

Career Inspiration

The Jamaican-born artist shared how her journey into the world of makeup and artistry was deeply inspired by her mother, who was a painter.

Recalling a pivotal moment, she said, “I was in a dance group, a ballerina, so I was doing recitals, I was in high five, and I remember one of the recitals that I went to, my mom came backstage, and she drew her makeup, and me and my sister, and all the other girls were like, can she do that to me? She did all the girls’ makeup with one eyeshadow palette, and I thought she was a superhero. I was like, if you can do that, we can.

“So, seeing her as an artist and being able to work with five different artists, my dad was also a DJ, so I think that’s what he saw in me growing up. And now that she’s in the States, we can all come together and see how powerful she became with that one palette, just this one eyeshadow palette. She was a superhero, and I wanted to be that for everybody else.” she added.

Plans for Nigeria

Speaking with this newspaper, the talented makeup artist also expressed a deep appreciation for Nigerian skin tones and revealed plans to support Nigerians with products tailored to their unique needs.

“My goal is to support Nigeria and be here for a long time. I’ve been driving through the streets, looking at the different tones and complexions. The skin here is so beautiful. I think everybody here is so unique. And I want to tap into that and touch that and feel that.

“I also hope to create products specifically for Nigerians that give them everything they need. I want something that’s specifically for Nigerians. So yeah, I aim to return to Nigeria and shake things up.”

Speaking on her experience at the fashion week so far, Ms Daley said,

“I would love to continue this. I would love to come back year after year and continue to educate everyone as much as possible. I can only give so much information in 30 minutes, which is what you saw.

And there’s so much knowledge out there that I would love to be able to share with everyone. So, I appreciate GTCO bringing me out. And I want to be able to come back next year.”

Day 2 Highlights

Day 2 of GTCO Fashion Weekend was a beehive of activities and side attractions, offering a diverse range of experiences, including runway shows, streetwear presentations, retail exhibitions, and street fashion, keeping the audience engaged and excited.

The event began on Saturday and aimed to empower emerging designers, helping them enhance their online presence, access new markets, and position their brands for lasting success.

The event’s impact was profound. Many emerging designers gained recognition and new opportunities, inspiring a hopeful future for the fashion industry.

On the runway, designers like Sukeina, Xu Zhi, Eric Raisina, Tolu Coker, Selly Baby Kane, and Ituen Basi captivated the audience with their remarkable collections. Just like Day 1, they featured a stunning display of creativity and craftsmanship on the second day, leaving the audience in awe.

Sunday’s gathering also offered attendees various exclusive discounts on products, from jewellery and footwear to perfumes, decor, apparel, makeup, and wigs, sparking excitement and anticipation.

The event drew thousands of attendees who left with broad smiles, enjoying an entertaining and inspiring experience. The atmosphere was lively, with everyone having the chance to shop for high-quality items at affordable prices.

A major highlight was the interactive nature of the masterclass sessions, which proved beneficial to all. In one makeup masterclass, men and women, makeup artists and enthusiasts alike, parents and children from all walks of life gathered to learn expert tips for flawless makeup application.

The second masterclass, focusing on iconic hair styling, was a blast. Participants discovered and refined styling techniques under the guidance of one of the industry’s most celebrated male stylists.

