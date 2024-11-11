Gospel singer Damilare ‘Dare Melody’ Odunuga has shared insights into the harsh treatment his late wife, Adedoyin, endured from his family.

Dare Melody, who began his gospel music career in the early 2000s, is known for hit songs such as ‘Eru Jeje’, ‘Ologun Loluwa Ninu Irin Ajo Mi’, ‘Ologun Loluwa’, ‘Stop The Storm’, and more.

After being together for 16 years, the couple tied the knot in October 2017 at the Ikoyi Registry. They have three daughters.

Dare Melody confirmed that his wife died on 24 October, and on Friday, Adedoyin, 47, was buried at Adeyemi Abiona Close, Eruwen Ikorodu, Lagos. Her death occurred over a year and nine months after she turned 45 and was gifted a house by her husband.

During her Christian wake held on Friday at his residence, Dare Melody, in his tribute, shared cherished memories of his late wife.

In a video posted Saturday on Kilarigbo TV’s YouTube page, he revealed that his family members’ actions posed significant challenges for his late wife.

He further described his late wife as a strong pillar of his success and the type of woman anyone could ever pray to have.

Dare Melody said: “My family frustrated Adedoyin; I’ll hold her and say, ‘Adedoyin, I’m the one you married, and whenever you see me, put your mind at rest.’ She was there for me, whether we had food to eat or not. I remember one day in grammar school when the promoter who took me out acted like a human being by saying none of my songs should be played on the radio or printed for almost four years. I couldn’t do anything, but my late wife stood by me.

“When people celebrated the New Year, I ate biscuits with her and our one-year-old daughter. I told the Lord, ‘If truly you’re the one who called me, let people know you did.’ God told me I’d release a record in 2010, which became ‘Goodness and Mercy’. That record revived my career, and people started to recognise me. God opened the way for me, and I began building a house. A friend called me and said, ‘This woman stood by you; let’s build a house for her,’ and I said, ‘Everything I have is for her.’”

A mother, not a wife

The father-of-three maintained that the late Adedoyin was not only his wife but also a mother, adding that if death could be averted by money, he would have gladly paid any amount for her.

He further recounted the late Adedoyin’s pivotal role in his journey to becoming a successful man.

“When the storm came, it collected my dearest from me. Adedoyin and I, her husband, were truthful,” he added.

Recounting the incident that led to his wife’s death, Dare Melody explained that it was unexpected.

“Adedoyin and I went to the mountain to pray, and I didn’t know if she would die that day because God had spoken to me, but I didn’t understand the meaning. While we were on the mountain, the light kept flickering on and off. Before we left home, I told them I had seen fire but wasn’t sure if it was me. The fire was burning me. I left the house and instructed them to turn off the light.

“When we were about to pray, she said she needed to use the toilet and left. I wasn’t there when Brother Segun came to call me and tell me that Mummy Eni (my late wife) needed my attention. I asked what had happened, and when we got there, she said we should call the doctor because she was having problems with her heart and hands. I carried her and prayed for her, not knowing that would be the last time I would see my wife”, he added.

The singer added that if he returned to this world, he would again marry Adedoyin (his late wife). He voiced hope that he would one day reunite with his wife in the loving presence of Jesus Christ.

Challenges from in-laws

In his tribute, Dare Melody’s brother, whose name was not mentioned, recounted how the late Adedoyin’s marriage to his brother faced numerous challenges and interference from in-laws, particularly their family members.

He shared that his brother’s late wife endured significant frustration from their late mother and other relatives.

Dare Melody’s brother also recalled an incident in Ibadan during their late mother’s sister’s 50th birthday, providing an example of the family tensions she faced.

He said, “There was a time when our late mother’s sister was celebrating her 50th birthday in Ibadan. We were all there, and I saw Mummy Eni (my late brother’s wife) come outside looking sad. She said, ‘I know all will be well,’ but I don’t know what happened, though she made that statement. What our late mother did was gather all her friends and place Mummy Eni (my late brother’s wife) in the centre, and they said all sorts of mean things to her.

“When I arrived at the scene, I could tell that if late Adedoyin (my late brother’s wife) returned to Lagos, she would pack out of my brother’s house. That’s why I said that young and unmarried men who are here and are praying for a beautiful woman with a wonderful heart and understanding should pray for someone like her (my late brother’s wife). That day, I told Mummy Eni (my late brother’s wife), ‘If I were in your shoes, I would leave this family because what they did to you that day is enough to make anyone leave.’”

He added that their family’s current status was a direct result of the lessons they learned from the challenges faced by Adedoyin. Her life and the respect they now have for each other have led to the family’s current unity and understanding.

He added that his late brother’s wife embodies the qualities every man seeks—a truthful, hardworking, and understanding partner whose presence brought warmth and unity to the family.

