After nearly three years since their separation, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his ex-wife, Silekunola Naomi, made a significant and unexpected reunion at a public event over the weekend.

In December 2021, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Naomi confirmed the end of her three-year marriage to the monarch on her official Instagram page.

The former Olori and the Ooni married in October 2018 and welcomed their son, Tadenikawo, on 18 November 2020.

The ex-queen, who leads an interdenominational ministry in Akure, Ondo State, explained that her decision to end the marriage stemmed from a disconnect between the monarch’s public image and ‘his true self.’

Since their separation, the monarch and the prophetess had not been seen together publicly until they reunited on Sunday at a praise night held as part of the opening ceremonies for the Ooni’s Ojaja Park in Akure, Ondo State.

In the viral video, Naomi brought Tadenikawo, Ooni’s first and oldest son, to the event, which marked the opening of the monarch’s Ojaja Park in Akure, Ondo State.

Before the birth of Tadenikawo, Ooni had a daughter, Adeola, at 19 with Omolara Olatubosun. The princess turned 30 in May.

One big happy family

The event was filled with joy and excitement as Tadenikawo, 4, became the centre of attention, with guests eagerly lining up to dance with him. His father’s wives, Queen Temitope and Aderonke joined the festivities, adding to the jubilant atmosphere.

The queens who played with Tadenikawo also shared some moments with Naomi.

Naomi attended the event because it took place in Akure, her hometown. At one point, she was seen standing beside the Ooni, appearing relaxed as dignitaries showered Tadenikawo with cash gifts.

In the video, the ex-queen is spraying money on Tadenikawo while standing before his father. During the money-spraying, she and the monarch briefly converse before she takes Tadenikawo in her arms.

Despite their past, Naomi and the Ooni’s interactions were warm and cordial, reassuring the audience of their amicable relationship.

Besides the dignitaries, Tadenikawo’s father’s wives, and other well-wishers, Ooni’s sister, Princess Adesola, also held and played with the prince at the event.

Afterwards, Naomi returned to her seat while the Ooni, dressed in white, continued to entertain his guests.

Despite her separation from the monarch, Naomi still retains her royal title on Instagram, where she is referred to as ‘Her Majesty, Queen Naomi Silekunola.’

Queen Mariam Anako, whom the Ooni married in September 2022, now occupied the Yeyeluwa position, which Naomi previously held.

Queen Mariam, who hails from Kogi State and is a senior administrative executive at Nestoil Limited, wed the Ooni nine months after his divorce from Naomi.

Ojaja Park

Ojaja Park features a five-star hotel, a game centre, a children’s park, a shopping mall, a school, and residential estates. The park will be commissioned today.

On Friday, Mr Ogunwusi announced on his Instagram page that he welcomed former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).

The monarch noted that ninety per cent of the materials used in the park were locally sourced to minimise capital flight, which often occurs with imported materials.

Mr Ogunwusi said: “Embracing our diversity and supporting our starts here. To the Nigerian youth and leaders across sectors, let’s stop placing all blame on the government. How often do we support or wear Nigeria beyond our designer labels and luxury moments? As Ooni Ojaja Il, I’m proud to announce that this new, integrated city in Akure was built with nearly 90 per cent proudly Nigerian-made products, everything from speakers to tiles and woodwork, crafted right here at home.

“It’s time for us all – government officials, the private sector, and especially our youth – to take bold steps and invest in local production. Let’s lift each other and build Nigeria together. I’ve started – join me in promoting our own. The time is now.”

