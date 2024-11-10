Sam Adeyemi, the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, has advised men against enlarging their manhood.

Pastor Adeyemi gave the advice during his Sunday sermon on leadership, which was posted on his church’s official YouTube page.

The anchor of the ‘Excellent Leadership’ programme, aired on Daystar Network Television and Word Network in the US, highlighted the pressure social media places on people to make regrettable decisions.

Expressing concerns over the increasing promotion of male enhancement products on social media, Pastor Adeyemi emphasised that the effectiveness of a man’s manhood matters far more than its length or size.

He urged men to focus on understanding their partners’ needs and nurturing healthy connections rather than worrying about physical attributes.

He said: “One of the significant pressures we have is body image problems. It’s terrible, this comparison of your body with mine. Setting standards on what the body should look like, you find out you fell short. It is so bad

“I went to an all-boys secondary school. I still remember the day some of my classmates went somewhere, and by the time they came back, we had now found out what they had gone to do. They went with a ruler to measure their private parts and to compare. Nothing destroys self-image more than that. It is nonsense.”

Skill not size

The author of ‘Build Real Wealth: Practical Steps to Regain Financial Stability’ maintained that the physical size of manhood is less important than a man’s effectiveness and skill.

Additionally, he stated that a man who remains committed to one woman will not feel pressured to compare his manhood with others or seek ways to enlarge it.

“If you are a young guy, let me encourage you because it is there; it’s all over the internet now. Are they not there? Everywhere you look, you will see either medicine or one Chinese method of elongating your…

“It is a lie; it is not the length that matters but the effectiveness, the skills and your love for the other person. So, for God’s sake, wait till you get married. If it is only one person you are doing it with, there will be no need to compare all over the place. Do not let them kill you”, he said.

Social media

The 57-year-old added that many men seek out treatments to enlarge their manhood due to social media influence and societal pressure.

Mr Adeyemi noted that social media has fostered insecurity and feelings of inadequacy, often leading to trauma.

He added, “Isn’t it evident that social media is very instrumental in creating social pressure because you have an idealised on social media right now? Pictures that have been touching off, or even if they’re not. Now, how many people post their problems on social media?

“It’s the good part of their life. Some of the idealised pictures are even fake. We’ve seen people taking photos of other people’s houses and claiming it. People lying using car etc. Don’t let them kill you, it’s very important.

Background

The clergyman last made headlines in May when he shared his reasons for relocating to the United States.

Mr Adeyemi disclosed that he remained in the US after the COVID-19 pandemic, as each time he and his wife set dates and booked flights to return to Nigeria, he experienced vivid dreams forewarning him of something terrible happening to him there.

The author stated that he had never before experienced two dreams about the same event in a single night, noting that he informed the Daystar elders that he agreed to manage the church’s operations while he stayed abroad.

The host of the radio and television programme ‘Success Power’, which airs in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, said he and his wife ultimately chose to stay in the US after a virtual meeting with church leaders.

He added that his time in the US underscored Daystar’s strengths, particularly its investments in training and established systems.

In 2020, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Adeyemi was one of the prominent Nigerian clerics who condemned the police for using live ammunition and tear gas to disperse #EndSARS protesters.

In November 2020, rights activist Kenechukwu Okeke filed a criminal complaint against Pastor Adeyemi and 50 other figures, including Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Davido, over their involvement in the nationwide #EndSARS protests.

In response, these celebrities sued a magistrate’s court to dismiss the charges. In turn, Mr Okeke submitted a countermotion to the Abuja High Court, requesting the dismissal of the celebrities’ suit.

The lawyer alleged that his property was destroyed during the protests and argued that those who promoted the movement must be held accountable.

In January 2021, a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory ordered Magistrate Omolola Akindele to halt the prosecution of Pastor Adeyemi, Burna Boy, Davido, Falz, activist Deji Adeyanju, and others.

