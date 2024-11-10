Desmond Elliot denied being gay

Actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot denied being gay during an interview with TVC.

A blog post alleged that Elliot and several other Nigerian celebrities, including actors and reality stars, were gay.

He dismissed the allegation as ‘irrelevant’ and ‘baseless’, reaffirmed his heterosexuality, and emphasised individual freedom to identify as they choose, as long as it’s within the law.

"We have missed it with social media…if you identify as something, as long as it is within the law, people don't have to accept it" – Desmond Elliot

The Lagos-born actor began his career by playing roles in soap operas like ‘Everyday People’, ‘One Too Much’ and ‘Saints and Sinners.’

Hit song ‘Olufunmi’ recorded with N10,000

Tunde Akinsanmi, a former member of Styl Plus, revealed during an interview on the Afrobeats Podcast that they recorded their 2005 hit song, ‘Olufunmi’ with N10,000.

Tunde added that the group recorded the song after their manager encouraged them during a show.

He said the song’s original lyrics referenced the name ‘Sophia.’ Still, the group changed it to ‘Olufunmi’ after a music executive advised them to do so while visiting Premiere Music in search of a record deal.

Shifi Emoefe, Tunde Akinsanmi, Yemi Akinwonmi, and Lanre Faneyi founded the Nigerian R&B and pop musical group Styl-Plus (originally STYL). Their songs ‘Olufunmi’ and ‘Runaway’ became some of the most requested love songs on all significant Nigerian R&B radio stations between 2004 and 2005.

Actress Ijeoma Richards advises filmmakers

Actress Ijeoma Richards urged movie producers to prioritise actors’ well-being, highlighting sleep deprivation, high blood pressure, diabetes, and even renal failure as consequences of excessive filming.

The Nation newspaper reported that the actress while lamenting the alarming rate of health issues among actors, pointed to late-night shoots ending as a significant contributor to the problem.

She noted that this led to a troubling rise in actors managing underlying illnesses and emphasised that producers’ greed and disregard for actors’ health needed to stop.

Richards said: “The consequence of this inconsiderate quest for 90 scenes in 3 days is that there will come a time something will have to give, that more deaths will become the norm if we refuse to use our senses. “This is a call for common sense to prevail. And for our health and lives to become as important as the films we make.

“Let us stop this rush that has driven many film industry practitioners into the medication superhighway and some into the grave. The above concerns are even without the security aspect. Anytime there’s a car on the road past midnight, 4 of 10 times. It’s likely an actor heading home from a shoot.”

Richard gained fame for movies like Salome, Memories Unforgotten, Twice the Love, and others.

Odumeje’s TikTok account

The controversial pastor and general overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Odumeje, claimed TikTok blocked his account due to his ‘dangerous’ miracles.

In a viral video, Odumeje told his congregation that TikTok found his supernatural acts too intense for the platform.

Aside from being a pastor, features in musical works and hosts comedy shows.

Bimbo Manuel’s startling revelation

Veteran actor Bimbo Manuel revealed, during an interview on TVC’s ‘Your View,’ that no actor could afford a Range Rover vehicle solely through acting fees.

He added that many actors who showcased luxurious mansions and cars online lived fake lives, noting that their acting income could not sustain their lavish displays.

The 66-year-old started his career as a broadcaster at Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC) in 1985 and began acting in 1986.

I fixed homes, but I couldn’t fix mine – Dare Melody

Gospel singer Dare Melody acknowledged during his late wife Adedoyin Odunuga’s wake that he couldn’t fix his own despite fixing other people’s homes.

The Nation newspaper reported that Dare Melody recounted telling his late wife to accept his flaws as both a musician and a human being.

“I try so hard for my today not to spoil my tomorrow. I used to tell my late wife that whatever you hear about me, we are musicians and humans. Accept me as I am.

“My wife, Adedoyin, was very truthful and honest, and I am also very truthful. I don’t know how to lie. I used to mend people’s homes, but when the storm came, I couldn’t fix my own home,” he said.

Mo Bimpe’s love story

Actress Adebimpe Oyebade, wife of actor Adedimeji Lateef, said during an interview with The Nation newspaper that her husband stole her heart with his openness.

The Ekiti-born actress initially rejected Lateef’s proposal because of industry scandals and other concerns.

The Ekiti State University English graduate (EKSU) added that her husband shared everything about his past with her.

The 27-year-old said: “At first, I was like ‘no way’ because I was scared because of how the industry is. And the way society is‌. I was so afraid. I told him no, we can’t do this. Lateef is a very open person. He made it very easy for me because he told me everything, even the things that would annoy me.

“He told me everything, this is me, can and will you accept me like this? So if you want to marry me, know that. This is my past. So, he told me everything. There’s nothing I would hear that I would say what am I hearing because I’ve already heard it from him. So he made the journey easy.”

Adebimpe began her career as a model in 2016 and gained fame after she appeared in the movie ‘Onikede’, directed by Abbey Lanre.

Why I blocked May Edochie – Uche Ogbodo

Actress Uche Ogbodo explained on her Instagram that she blocked her colleague and Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May because her fans trolled her after her boutique was robbed.

She felt that May’s fans’ mockery implied karma for her support of Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Ogbodo stated that May’s fans consistently mocked her and spread negativity.

The 38-year-old came into the limelight in 2006 with her debut movie, Another Bondage, and has since acted in other movies like Four Sisters, Players, Your Holiness, Your Last Action, Honor My Will, The Laptop, and Royal Palace.

Omoni Oboli’s relationship with inlaws

Actress and director Omoni Oboli, during an interview on the ‘Dear Ife’ series podcast, said she didn’t intervene in her son’s marriage because she respected her daughter-in-law’s independence and avoided meddling.

The mother-of-three added that she liked to put herself in other people’s shoes, including her daughter-in-law’s.

She emphasised the importance of recognising her son’s new family unit as separate from hers and expressed respect for her daughter-in-law’s autonomy.

The 22-year-old got engaged to Marelle in January 2024 and had a simple wedding ceremony in Canada in March. In August, they welcomed their first child.

Eniola Ajao’s suicide attempt

Actress and filmmaker Eniola Ajao revealed during an interview on ‘Nollywood Radio’ that fake news almost drove her to attempt poisoning herself.

The actress, who didn’t disclose what the fake news was about, explained that she faced emotional distress, which led her to seven days without food and withdrawal from social activities.

The actress debuted in 2004 in Ìgbà Aìmọ̀ and acted in several movies afterwards, such as Eniola, Erin Orin, Daramola, and others.

BBNaija’s Cross is Born Again

Former BBNaija housemate Okonkwo Ikechukwu, known as Cross, disclosed on his X page that God “arrested” him to do His work.

He said he dedicated his life to Jesus Christ and that his life and “CrossNation” represented God’s glory from then on.

Cross gained fame after he appeared in BBNaija's 'Shine Ya Eye' edition in 2021, which Hazel Oyeze "Whitemoney" Onou won.

Cross gained fame after he appeared in BBNaija’s ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition in 2021, which Hazel Oyeze “Whitemoney” Onou won.

Pretty Mike’s expose on Magodo

Socialite Pretty Mike alleged during an interview on Arise TV that Magodo, an affluent neighbourhood in Lagos, is the go-to spot for married women seeking to have affairs with younger men.

The nightlife promoter made this claim while reacting to the sex scandal involving Baltasar Engonga, the embattled anti-graft boss of Equatorial Guinea.

Socialite Pretty Mike alleged during an interview on Arise TV that Magodo, an affluent neighbourhood in Lagos, is the go-to spot for married women seeking to have affairs with younger men.

Alleged Nude video of Egonga’s wife trends

The sex tape of the wife of the sacked Director General of Equatorial Guinea’s National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Ebang Engonga, reportedly surfaced online on Saturday. The videos have also gone viral and complicated the scandals trailing the embattled Equatorial Guinean government official. Netizens, including social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse, spoke about the latest sex videos alleged to be that of Mrs Engonga on social media platforms.

The wife of Balthasar Engonga of Equatorial Guinea is also cheating too as revealed by verydarkman

.

The wife of Balthasar Engonga of Equatorial Guinea is also cheating too as revealed by verydarkman

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that over 400 sex tapes of Mr Engonga of him in intimate situations with multiple women, some linked to high-profile figures in Equatorial Guinea.

Mr Engonga’s sex tapes were leaked when he was remanded in custody at Malabo’s infamous Black Beach prison over embezzlement of public funds.

VeryDarkMan said: “Just when I thought it was all over about this Equatorial Guinea man, the whole thing is getting more interesting. I just saw a video of his wife and another man; if you watch this video, it’s crazy. If you see how another man was na*cking his wife.”

Shallipopi takes fans behind the Scenes in a new RADAR Africa documentary

Rising star Shallipopi is set to captivate global audiences with the release of his Spotify RADAR Africa documentary, offering an intimate look at his journey from the streets of Edo State to chart-topping success.

The Spotify RADAR Africa documentary serves as Shallipopi’s global introduction, capturing the essence of his journey. It opens with Shallipopi returning to his hometown in Edo State, reflecting on his roots and the origins of his stage persona.

Through candid conversations with his brother and collaborator, Zerry DL, viewers gain insight into Shallipopi’s early influences and creative aspirations. Together, they reminisce about their first song and the dreams that shaped their path. The film also includes exclusive interviews with the CEO of Dvpper Music and one of Shallipopi’s key producers, unveiling the inner workings of his swift rise in the music industry.

Adding to the documentary’s depth, Shallipopi’s famous track “ASAP” from his project Shakespopi Vol. 1, released earlier in the year, soundtracks much of the RADAR documentary. The song’s powerful beats and lyrics underscore Shallipopi’s journey, grounding his narrative in the sound that first propelled him into the spotlight. The success of Shakespopi Vol. 1 has sparked high anticipation for Shallipopi’s follow-up project, which is already in the works.

In a powerful scene, Shallipopi revisits his former college, where he is met with an enthusiastic crowd of fans—a testament to his impact on Nigeria’s next generation. The documentary wraps up with a behind-the-scenes look at Shallipopi’s recent Wireless Festival performance, marking his transition from a local sensation to a global artist on the rise.

