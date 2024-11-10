Nigerian designers Ninie, May Africa, Elpis Megalio, Jewel Jemila, Lohije, and Ibilola Ogundipe took centre stage on the runway as the 2024 Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Fashion Week kicked off in Lagos State on Saturday.

Lohije, Ninie, and Jemila wowed the audience with their distinct designs, each showcasing their unique style through the black models that perfectly embodied their creations.

Jemila’s ready-to-wear dresses caught the attention of many, as her models, adorned in colourful gowns, showcased her creativity and style.

Lohije showcased her designs, which highlighted African culture and were crafted mainly from Adire and Aso-oke fabrics.

Ninie’s style captivated the audience, focusing on the outfits, hair, and overall appearance to drive home African culture and style.

The runway remains a crucial feature of the 2024 GTCO Fashion Weekend as it parades a carefully curated selection of bold and captivating fashion statements from Africa’s finest fashion brands.

It aimed to highlight Africa’s emerging talents and was exciting and colourful, displaying various styles and trends.

The runway also featured Onalala, Lacuan Smith, Orire, Romeo Hunt, Laquan Smith, Hue by Idera, and Gert Johan Coetzee.

Masterclasses

Four esteemed industry experts – Lulu Kennedy, Patricia Bright, Sheika Daley, and Ted Gibson – led the fashion show’s masterclasses on Saturday, offering valuable insights into building and sustaining fashion brands for the present and the future.

The masterclasses, tailored for entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts, offered valuable insights into building and sustaining fashion brands for the present and the future.

Fashion editor Lulu Kennedy presented “Incubating Talent: Supporting the Next Generation,” and Patricia Bright, a fashion influencer, led a session on “Style, Influence + Everything In Between Creating Your Online World.”

One of the experts, Ms Kennedy, told PREMIUM TIMES that she is open to working with any young fashion designer in Nigeria, provided there is funding.

She said, “With the right partners and the right kind of strategy, why not? We’re open to stuff; it’s not something we’ve done before, and I feel there are a lot of logistical problems. I don’t have the funding to do that, but maybe we can ask GTCO for a partnership.”

Additionally, on Sunday being the grand finale, makeup artist Sheila Daley will discuss “A Maestro in the World of Celebrity Makeup Artistry,” and celebrity hairdresser Ted Gibson, whose New York salon has styled clients like Anne Hathaway, Renée Zellweger, Kate Gosselin, Zoe Saldana, and Ashley Greene, will deliver a 60-minute session titled “Iconic Hair: The Hollywood Story.”

Rationale

Highlights of the 2024 edition, which ends on Sunday, include runway shows, masterclasses, streetwear, sales, and exhibitions. Street fashion is another exciting highlight of the GTCO Fashion Week.

The fashion show aims to highlight Africa’s finest talents, support small businesses in the fashion industry, bring together global fashion leaders and industry experts, and provide networking opportunities for hundreds of local fashion enterprises.

Its networking opportunities are designed to help small fashion designers expand their online presence, reach new markets, and position themselves for sustained growth.

GTCO Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, said that this year’s edition reflects on the global impact of African fashion.

He noted that the programme’s mission goes beyond this weekend’s event. It is committed to promoting creativity, empowering entrepreneurs, and ensuring the world continues to recognise African fashion.

Mr Agbaje said, “As we celebrate this edition, let us reflect on the broader impact of African fashion on the world. It is a growing global phenomenon embraced by international designers and celebrities. African designs appear in luxury boutiques in Paris, Milan, and New York. Our fabrics, patterns, and aesthetics are influencing fashion houses worldwide.

“We understand the importance of supporting this growth. So whether you’re attending a masterclass, shopping the latest collections, or watching the runway come alive, this weekend is about embracing the diversity, creativity, and brilliance that African fashion represents. I encourage you to enjoy and engage with all this 7th edition of the GTCO Fashion Weekend 2024 offers.”

The audience eagerly anticipates the showcases of the other Nigerian designers — May Africa, Ellis Megalio and Ibilola Ogundipe – on the event’s last day.

