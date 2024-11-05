Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken to his social media to clarify why he had to leave Nigeria, debunking rumours of him evading justice.

On Monday, the publicity-loving social media influencer announced that he had finally left Nigeria after two publicly known attempts.

However, he was careful not to reveal his location. As usual, in the early hours of Tuesday, he informed his teeming fans that he ‘was lodged in the middle of the water,’ shifting his focus to the view from his hotel room.

“Good morning, guys; my view is so beautiful, oh my God,” he said.

Taking to his social media, the 33-year-old crossdresser clearly stated his reasons for leaving the country:

“I’m here to confirm that I’m out of Nigeria temporarily… I need to attend to my sanity and health.” He further explained the frustrations he faced from some agencies that tried to thwart his efforts:

“A few Nigerian security agencies tried everything to frustrate me, but naah I gat God.”

He added, “Imagine!!! I bought business class tickets three times, but only one was successful. Each business class cost me 9,800,000. I only successfully flew out yesterday. Before you come to my page to type nønsénsé, check your account balance to see if you can afford three business class seats, not to talk about buying it three times. I’m not in Nigeria, so your comment means nothing to me. Cheers.”

Remember that less than two months ago, Bobrisky was arrested by the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) at the Seme border.

Beginning of woes

2024 has not been the best year for Bobrisky, as he has had to deal with unprecedented drama.

In April, PREMIUM TIMES reported that he was sentenced to six months imprisonment for spraying the Nigerian Naira at an event, an act considered an abuse of the Naira by the Nigerian Constitution.

Sent to Kirikiri prison and released on 5 August, excitement spun the air. But concerns arose as he looked healthier and fresher than he left.

Barely a few weeks after his release, famous activist and social media influencer Otse Martin, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, leaked audio that alleged that Bob spent just three weeks in prison and was later moved to a private location.

The audio, with Bobrisky’s voice, disclosed that he bribed the EFCC with 15 million to write off the money laundering charges against him. Furthermore, the audio also stated that with the help of his godfather, he was able to bribe the Nigerian correctional services to have him complete his term in a private location.

In the said audio, Bibrisky indicted renowned human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, Falz, as he alleged that they both approached him during his prison term, requiring N10 million to get him a presidential pardon.

Responding to the alleged accusations, Mr Falana denied them, issued a cease-and-desist letter, and demanded a retraction of the statement and a public apology.

Bobrisky immediately suggested that Mr Falana focuses on VeryDarkMan. He also denied the accusations in the audio and labelled it doctored.

A committee was set up to investigate the allegations in the audio. It was headed by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the committee stated that there was no evidence to prove that Bobrisky served his prison time outside the prison facility.

Though Bobrisky is still under investigation by the EFCC, he has left the country on the grounds of health and sanity.

